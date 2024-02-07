US Supreme Court to hear arguments to exclude Trump from 2024 ballot | Attack on the US Capitol





The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in one of the most consequential cases in American politics this century, putting a beleaguered court at the center of the 2024 election.

The court is considering whether Donald Trump is eligible to run for president. The new legal question at the heart of the case, Donald J Trump v Norma Anderson et al, is whether the 14th Amendment to the Constitution bars Trump from holding office because of his conduct on January 6, 2021. Section 3 of the amendment says that any Member of Congress or officer of the United States who takes an oath to protect the Constitution and then engages in insurrection cannot hold office. This ban, the amendment states, can only be overturned by a two-thirds vote of each house of Congress.

There is no precedent in this matter. The 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, has never been used to challenge a presidential candidate's electability, but the idea began to gain momentum after two conservative legal scholars published the Last summer a 126-page law review article asserted that the amendment was clearly disqualified. Asset.

A group of Colorado voters filed a lawsuit under the law last year, relying on that theory to try to disqualify Trump from the ballot. After a five-day trial, a Colorado district court judge ruled that Trump committed insurrection but was not disqualified because he was not an officer of the United States. The Colorado Supreme Court overturned that decision in December, excluding Trump from the ballot by a 4-3 vote. While lawsuits have been filed in dozens of other states attempting to remove Trump from the ballot, only Colorado and Maine have done so far.

The justices granted a request from Trump to hear the case and expedited its review as Colorado fast approaches the March 5 primary. The tight schedule and likely rapid processing of the case means that oral arguments currently set for 80 minutes on Thursday could offer an unusual level of insight into how the justices weigh arguments.

I feel more at sea than usual, said Richard Hasen, an election law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who co-wrote an amicus brief urging the court to rule definitively on the case. NOW. There are a million paths the court can take. The court has given no sign as to which direction it wants to go. And so, more than usual, I will listen very carefully to the oral arguments to see which arguments resonate with which judges.

The case also comes at a perilous time for the court itself. Public confidence in the Court is declining, exacerbated by a series of ethics scandals and controversial decisions based on ideological lines. The court is now essentially seen as a political body, and as a result, it seems the money's bet is that it will find a way to keep it on the ballot. Trump appointed three of the six supermajority judges to the body.

I don't think he wants to be involved in these conflicts. I think, on a bipartisan basis, there is an interest in staying as far away from these issues as possible, said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who wrote an amicus brief in the case which supported neither one nor the other. to party.

Trump's lawyers offer five reasons to the court why he should not be disqualified from the ballot. First, they argue that the word officer in the 14th Amendment does not apply to the presidency. His lawyers also argue that his conduct on January 6 did not amount to insurrection and that the 14th Amendment cannot be enforced without congressional implementing legislation. Finally, they say, the Colorado Supreme Court cannot invent its own criteria for running for president or interfere with the method the Legislature chooses to select presidential electors.

The idea that the president is not an officer is absurd, lawyers for the six Colorado electors, four Republicans and two independents who filed the case, wrote in their own brief. Section 3 does not give carte blanche to former insurrectionist presidents. The Constitution states that the presidency is a federal office. The natural meaning of the term officer of the United States is any person holding a federal office, they write.

Trump's arguments in court essentially boil down to the idea that there is somehow a specific flaw in Donald Trump, said Donald Sherman, an attorney with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, who represents the voters of Colorado.

Donald Trump's arguments are not about January 6. They do not address the fundamental purpose of Reconstruction, the Reconstruction Amendments, or the 14th Amendment. Or Section 3. It's basically creating an exception that allows Donald Trump to evade accountability.

They also point out that Trump's conduct on January 6 would clearly have been understood as insurrection by the framers of the 14th Amendment. The original public meaning of getting involved[ing] The insurrection extends to those who organize and incite it, they write.

The brief also notes that the federal Constitution gives states the authority to allow only qualified candidates to appear on the ballot, no federal legislation is necessary to enforce this.

The more time I spend on this case, the harder it seems for Trump, Muller said. I don't think the court is interested in isolated cases. The idea that the Colorado Supreme Court got Colorado law wrong is not going to interest the court.

ignore previous newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Opponents in the case have been bolstered by amicus briefs from historians who argue that the public would have understood that the 14th Amendment applied to the president and covered the type of conduct engaged in by Trump. These kinds of arguments could carry weight in the courts. conservative judges who declare themselves supporters of originalism and who understand the Constitution through its original public meaning.

Hasen predicted the court would try to resolve the case without considering whether Trump engaged in an insurrection, the most politically charged issue in the case.

I was thinking about ways the court could side with Trump without ruling on the merits of his act of insurrection, he said. One of them is that Congress must pass a law [to enforce the disqualification provision]. If I had to bet on how Trump would win if he won, I guess I'd spend a few dollars on it, but I'm not betting everything.

A ruling upholding the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling would not mean Trump would automatically be barred from elections in every U.S. state. Instead, each state should probably have its own court procedures to determine whether or not to appear. Some states have already rejected such efforts before the primaries, creating a potentially confusing and chaotic legal sprint to the general election.

I think people think if they say he's not eligible, that will end it, but that's not the case, Muller said. This would be a state-by-state basis during the primary. He could still win the primary, so there's a whole separate layer of what the RNC would do at a convention if its candidate was knocked off the ballot in some states.

At the heart of this matter are two competing ideas of democracy. Trump and his lawyers say any attempt to exclude him from the ballot would be undemocratic because it would prevent voters from choosing their preferred candidate for president.

The court should bring a swift and decisive end to these vote disqualification efforts, which threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and which promise to unleash chaos and mayhem if further courts and officials of the state follow the example of Colorado and exclude the likely Republican presidential candidate. from their ballots, Trump's lawyers wrote.

Opponents and their supporters say that to protect democracy, those who try to overthrow it must be barred from holding higher office. Our democracy is not a chaotic melee in which anyone can be elected. Voters have the right to decide within the applicable rules, the good-government group Common Cause wrote in an amicus brief supporting the challengers.

If Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment (Section 3) is not applied in this case, there is a real risk that our system of government will not survive, they write.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/07/us-supreme-court-trump-case-eligible-for-2024-run The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos