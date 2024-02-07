



This time last year there was speculation that the UK was facing a property market collapse. The Bank of England raised interest rates at every Monetary Policy Committee meeting, and interest from potential new buyers quickly waned.

In reality, such concerns turned out to be unfounded. The increase in Banks 14's official borrowing costs had only a minor and temporary impact on prices, according to the latest data from lender Halifax. Prices rose 1.3% in January, the biggest monthly gain since June 2022. Without a doubt, this was one of the shortest and shallowest corrections on record.

The Halifax House Price Index suggests the low point of the recent cycle occurred last summer, when prices fell about 5 per cent annually. This was also the moment when the city predicted that interest rates would need to rise above 6% to ease inflationary pressures.

According to Halifax, there has been no tightening of policy by banks since raising lending costs to 5.25% in August last year, and house prices have now risen for four consecutive months.

There are three main reasons why the market has changed so quickly. First, lenders have been anticipating low quoted interest rates and offering competitive deals to attract business. Consulting firm Capital Economics estimates that the average home loan interest rate fell from 5% in November 2023 to 4.5% in January 2024.

Second, despite growth being flat for most of the past two years, unemployment has not increased. Large-scale job losses were a big factor in explaining the much larger decline in housing prices in the early 1990s and late 2000s.

Finally, rising wages have made housing more affordable. Nominal annual income growth (before price adjustments) peaked at 9.3% last summer, a period when house price declines were most pronounced. Housing is still expensive, but not as expensive relative to your income as it used to be.

There are also structural reasons why house prices are rising. The UK is a relatively small country with a growing population, strict greenbelt regulations and a generous tax system for owner-occupiers. Halifax data for the most recent three months shows annual house price inflation hovering around 10 per cent.

Nonetheless, talk of a boom may be premature, at least for now. Martin Beck, chief economic adviser at EY Item Club, says the fact that Britain has avoided a property crash limits the scope for house price growth in the near term. Even if the Bank of England's official policy rate is in line with our expectations, having been cut by a total of 125 basis points (1.25 percentage points) this year, mortgage rates will remain significantly higher than they have been over the past decade. As a result, home prices are expected to remain broadly flat this year rather than see a significant rebound.

