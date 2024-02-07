Half of trans people in the US have considered leaving the state due to anti-LGBTQ laws: survey





Nearly half of transgender people in the United States have considered moving to another state because of legislation in their home state that threatens to restrict access to things like gender-affirming health care, public toilets and school sports, according to a survey published Wednesday by the National. Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE).

About half, or 47 percent, of the more than 92,000 transgender and nonbinary people surveyed by NCTE, a nonprofit group that focuses on transgender policy reform, said they had thought about moving to another state to at some point over the past year because their state government had either continued or passed laws targeting the transgender community.

About 5% of respondents — or just over 4,500 people — said they had already moved because of anti-LGBTQ legislation, according to the report released Wednesday, the latest version of the U.S. Transgender Survey of the NCTE. The report reflects responses collected by the group in late 2022, after the pandemic and a series of organizational errors caused NCTE to abandon its original 2020 deadline.

“It's really astonishing that people living in the United States right now have to think about leaving their home state, let alone that so many people have had to leave it,” researcher Sandy James said Tuesday main part of the investigation. a Zoom call with journalists before the public release of the report.

More than 315 bills targeting LGBTQ rights — and trans rights, in particular — were introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022, when the survey was conducted, according to a tally kept by Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ civil rights group. Anti-LGBTQ legislation has further increased in 2023, with at least 510 bills introduced in 46 states, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). More than 80 of them have been adopted.

Already, 2024 is shaping up to be another banner year for state bills targeting the LGBTQ community, with nearly 400 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced or carried over from last year, according to the ACLU.

Bills threatening LGBTQ rights can fuel hostility and make the states in which they are introduced less safe for LGBTQ people, even if they fail to become law. A third of LGBTQ youth aged 13 to 24 surveyed last year by The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization, said their mental health had deteriorated due to legislation targeting their guidance sexual or gender identity.

Across the country, LGBTQ people are forced to weigh the cost of being uprooted against the benefits of moving to greener pastures. After a controversial Florida education bill — known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law because of its disparate impact on LGBTQ students and families — became law in 2022, more than half of LGBTQ parents said they were considering moving their family to another state.

“The idea of ​​having to leave to protect my child and my partner is scary, but I am willing to do it,” one parent said at the time.

Laws that ban gender-affirming health care for transgender minors have placed families of transgender children in perhaps an even tighter bind, with families in states predominantly run by the Republican Party forced to choose between staying at home. them and their children access to medically considered health care. needed by all major medical organizations.

Twenty-three states and counting have banned gender-affirming health care for transgender minors. In some cases, restrictions also apply to adults.

According to Wednesday's NCTE survey, the majority of respondents who moved to another state because of anti-LGBTQ laws were from Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The report lists these states in alphabetical order and does not indicate the number of trans people who fled each state. The report also doesn't indicate which states are among the most popular to move to.

“It's really striking that this is spreading across the country in response to this discrimination, basically from the state legislature and the government,” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of NCTE, told reporters Tuesday. “I think it really gives a sense of the scale and the damage of this discrimination.”

