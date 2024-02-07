US strike in Baghdad kills Iran-backed militia commander





A U.S. retaliatory strike in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday killed a senior member of a militia that U.S. officials blame for recent attacks on U.S. personnel, the Pentagon said, following President Biden's pledge that the response a series of attacks by Shiite militias would continue.

The Pentagon said the man was a leader of Kataib Hezbollah, the militia that authorities say was responsible for the drone attack in Jordan last month that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40 others .

A U.S. official said the strike was a dynamic strike against the militia commander, which U.S. intelligence had been tracking for some time. A second official said the United States reserved the right to strike other Shiite militia leaders and commanders.

Videos from the scene showed a vehicle wreck in an eastern Baghdad neighborhood and a fire nearby.

A senior Kataib Hezbollah official and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps both said two commanders were killed in the strike. Witnesses said ID cards found nearby identified them as Arkan al-Elayawi and Abu Baqir al-Saedi.

In response, crowds gathered in the streets of Baghdad, chanting America is the devil.

Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, a spokesman for the Iraqi security services, called the strike an aggression and said it violated Iraqi sovereignty and risked dangerous repercussions in the region.

Wednesday's strike comes after three quieter days in the Middle East, following U.S. salvos on Friday and Saturday that triggered what Mr. Biden and his aides called a sustained campaign of retaliation.

On Monday, the Pentagon said U.S. military aircraft destroyed or seriously damaged most of the Iranian and militia targets they struck Friday in Syria and Iraq.

Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, said more than 80 of about 85 targets in Syria and Iraq had been destroyed or rendered inoperable. The targets, he said, included command centers; intelligence centers; depots for rockets, missiles and attack drones; as well as logistics and ammunition bunkers.

Kataib Hezbollah, based in Iraq, is considered a proxy for Iran, and the United States considers the group a terrorist organization.

U.S. officials blame Iran and allied militias for what has become a near-daily barrage of rocket and drone attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since the start of the war. between Hamas and Israel on October 7. calibrate retaliatory airstrikes to deter such groups while avoiding wider war.

But when a drone attack struck a remote base in Jordan on Jan. 28, killing three U.S. service members, administration officials said a red line had been crossed and Mr. Biden pledged a sustained campaign of retaliation .

After the strike, Kataib Hezbollah said it would cease attacks on U.S. forces, at the request of the Iraqi and Iranian governments, reflecting Iran's reluctance to directly confront the United States. But other groups involved in such attacks have not made similar commitments.

Repeated attacks in Syria, Iraq and Jordan, not to mention the tit-for-tat strikes that the United States and its allies have exchanged with the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, have brought the region closer to more conflict. wide. even as the administration insists it does not want war with Iran. Instead, U.S. officials say they are focused on reducing the militias' formidable arsenals and deterring further attacks on U.S. troops as well as merchant ships in the Red Sea.

But by targeting Kataib Hezbollah commanders, the administration is sending a message to Iran and the militias it supports: Every American life killed will result in a tough response, U.S. officials said.

In January, the Pentagon said the United States had killed a leader of another Iraqi militia, Haraqat al Nujaba, who was involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel in Iraq and Syria.

Experts and national security officials say privately that to truly degrade the capabilities of Iran-backed militias, the United States would need to wage a year-long campaign similar to the six-year effort to defeat Iran. Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Even then, officials say, the militias, with Iranian support, could probably survive longer than the Islamic State, which has come under pressure from the United States and Iran, and even from the Russia. The United States should also target more high-ranking leaders and commanders.

Falih Hassan contributed reporting from Baghdad.

