Prince Harry has returned to the UK to be by King Charles' side. We had a rare moment of unity amidst family conflict.

Following the shocking announcement at Buckingham Palace on Monday that Prince Charles III has cancer, Prince Harry has returned to the UK to meet his father, according to media reports.

Prince Harry, who arrived in London from California on Tuesday afternoon, has had a long and public affair with his family in the years since he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties. Last year he visited England for Charles's coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was filmed driving through the gates of Clarence House, the monarch's residence in London, around 2.45pm (9.45am ET). In the photo, Harry was captured sitting in the backseat of a black SUV. Prince Harry took an 11-hour flight from Los Angeles to London and landed around 12:30 p.m., British media reported.

The reunion appears to have been short-lived. King Charles and Queen Camilla, who lasted about 45 minutes, departed London by helicopter shortly afterwards for their private residence in Sandringham.

According to several British media outlets, Prince Harry is expected to return to the United States a day later. The 39-year-old royal was spotted arriving at London Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, although her departure flight and time were reportedly unclear.

The brief meeting between father and son sparked speculation of a reconciliation between Harry and his family after years of estrangement. However, royal sources say Prince Harry has no plans to meet his younger brother, Prince William, while he is in London.

It was revealed on Monday evening that Charles, 75, had recently been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate while receiving separate treatment. A royal source told CNN that the form of cancer found was not prostate cancer, but would not specify further.

A CNN reporter shares what we know about Prince Charles' cancer diagnosis.

When news of Charles' health problems shocked the nation, the British monarch called Harry before making the announcement at the palace. William and the King's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew were similarly notified personally.

It emerged that Meghan and her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, opted out of the trip with Harry at the last minute. The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

The King's younger son has visited the UK several times in the past year, most recently in September for a brief visit to attend the WellChild Awards, a charity he has supported for more than a decade.

The fifth-in-line to the throne had not met his immediate family before leaving for Germany for the opening of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. He also traveled to London as legal proceedings against the British publisher continued.

It was not immediately clear where Prince Harry would stay during his stay in Britain. Last year, the Sussexes vacated their official residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, about an hour's drive from London. It is known that during his visit last year, he stayed at a hotel in the metropolitan area.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in what appeared to be an off-the-cuff remark during a radio interview with the BBC on Tuesday that he was grateful the king's condition had been caught early.

Harry's relationship with his family has been strained since he stepped down in 2020, shortly after he and Meghan moved to California. The couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an incendiary interview that sparked a controversy over royal racism. The release of the couple's six-part Netflix series and Harry's memoir put the relationship under further strain.

After Spare was published, the bad blood between William and Harry became more complicated. In his autobiography, Harry claimed that his older brother physically attacked him.

The royal family is both an institution and a family. And many will hope Harry's return will bring reconciliation with the rest of his Windsor family. For now, he appears willing to put other things aside.

The last time the pair reunited was in May when King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey. It was another short visit, with the duke staying for a long time to perform ceremonies and then leaving shortly afterwards.

CNN understands at the time that Prince Harry was not invited to join his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the historic service. Meghan did not join her husband in London and instead remained in California to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

CNN royal historian Kate Williams says the important Prince Harry is back. We haven't seen him since the coronation, and there's a reason he's in such a hurry. This is a family. It's a business and a family. It was a moment of reconciliation, she explained.

There were signs that the relationship between father and son was improving, but at one point it got so bad that Harry said Charles no longer answered his phone. But there is little to suggest that tensions between the brothers have eased.

Prince William will return to public duty this week after taking time off to help his wife Catherine recover from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

However, as the direct heir to the British throne, Charles will need help handling official duties and contracts as he handles the red box and performs state affairs every day during his treatment.

Charles' diagnosis of cancer just 17 months into his reign was a moment of unity for the royal family.

Although the number of working royals these days has fallen more than expected in recent years, with only two under 50, they will actively support the monarch's care during his treatment.

Queen Camilla has been front and center in his absence, carrying out the full engagement program and this will continue. Meanwhile, other working members of the family are continuing their public engagements, and CNN understands they may take on some additional duties on Charles' behalf if needed.

