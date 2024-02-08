Chinese hackers spent 5 years in US infrastructure, ready to attack





Chinese hackers sometimes hid secretly in U.S. infrastructure for up to five years, ready to carry out a potentially destructive cyberattack if the two countries went to war, federal agencies said Wednesday.

The assertion was issued in a public cybersecurity warning, one of the largest and most severe of its kind, from six U.S. agencies, as well as allied cybersecurity and intelligence agencies from Australia, Canada, from New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Over the past year, U.S. officials have repeatedly issued warnings that hackers working for Chinese intelligence services continue to stealthily access U.S. infrastructure. They feared that such access could turn into a destructive cyberattack in the event of a major conflict, such as China invading Taiwan, because the United States said it would come to Taiwan's aid.

The report does not name specific victims, but says PRC state-sponsored hackers targeted key infrastructure, primarily in the communications, energy, transportation systems, and processing systems sectors. waste and sewage in the continental and non-continental United States and its territories.

One of the hallmarks of the campaign is the stealth of the hackers' tactics, making it difficult for owners of infrastructure companies to know that they have been hacked. This report is the first public indication that Chinese hackers have been working on the project for so long, or that they have accessed it for so many years without being noticed.

Although the United States does not generally condemn other countries for using their intelligence services to conduct cyber espionage and does not deny engaging in the practice, the report said that this campaign appears to be the work of hackers. positioning itself solely to have the potential ability to wreak havoc across the country.

The hackers' choice of targets and behavior are not consistent with traditional cyberespionage or intelligence-gathering operations, the report said. US author agencies are concerned about the possibility that these actors will use their access to the network for disruptive purposes in the event of potential geopolitical tensions and/or military conflicts.

China consistently denies most hacking allegations from Western governments and private cybersecurity companies. In an emailed statement about Wednesday's report, Chinese Embassy spokesperson in Washington Liu Pengyu said China does not encourage, support or condone attacks launched by hackers. computers.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the same hacking campaign showed how Chinese hackers were positioning themselves on U.S. infrastructure in an effort to wreak havoc and cause real harm to citizens and communities. Americans, if or when China decides the time has come to strike. .

