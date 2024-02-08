What will happen if US support for Ukraine collapses?





A year ago, when Washington and much of Europe were still optimistic that Ukraine was poised to push Russia from its territory, it seemed inconceivable that the United States would turn its back to the victim of Vladimir V. Putin's attack.

Today, even as Senate Democrats try to salvage a Ukraine aid package, that possibility remains real. And the political moment seems a far cry from 14 months ago, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood before a joint session of Congress, wearing his signature drab green sweater, and basked in a minute-long standing ovation .

This turnaround surprised the White House. Even if the Senate succeeds in advancing military aid, there are still many reasons to doubt that the money will be released, including deep opposition from Republicans in the House and pressure from former President Donald J. Trump to favor of a more isolationist position.

President Biden's aides insist they are not yet pursuing other options.

We are not focused on Plan B, Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser, said Wednesday in Brussels after a NATO meeting with his counterparts. We focused on Plan A, which he said involves adopting a bipartisan aid package that will allow Ukraine to effectively defend itself and retake territory currently occupied by Russia.

But behind the scenes, there are many discussions in Washington and Europe about other options, including the seizure of more than $300 billion in Russian central bank assets hidden in Western countries, a process that turns out to be much more complicated than expected. it seemed at first glance.

Yet U.S. officials admit there is nothing on the horizon that can match the power of a new $60 billion Congressional appropriation, which would buy beefed-up air defenses, more tanks and of missiles and a massive influx of munitions.

And, they add, the symbolism of America's current withdrawal could be profound.

European officials who feared the possibility that Mr. Trump would win re-election and follow through on his promise to withdraw from NATO are beginning to question, at least privately, the reliability of the United States, regardless of who is president. .

If Republicans are prepared to comply with Mr. Trump's demand to vote against further aid to Ukraine, a senior European diplomat asked in Berlin on Wednesday, why would Europe rely on Mr. Biden's assurance that the United States would defend every inch of NATO territory. ? Even some of Mr. Trump's former national security advisers, with whom he parted ways long ago, are beginning to say that a failure to finance Ukraine would amount to a huge strategic victory for Mr. Putin .

The United States has a clear choice: equip Ukrainians with the weapons they need to defend themselves or cut aid and abandon democratic Ukraine in its fight for national survival against Putin's aggression, HR McMaster said , who served for a year as Mr. Trump's second to four national security advisers, said Monday. He noted that during the debate in Congress, abandoning kyiv would be a gift to the Moscow-Tehran-Beijing-Pyongyang axis of aggressors. Allies and partners would lose confidence in America as these aggressors become emboldened.

Oddly, Congress's threat to derail aid comes just as Europe has committed $54 billion to rebuilding the country over the next four years, and countries from Norway to Germany , undertake to provide new aid in terms of armaments. It is remarkable how quickly Europe has moved towards a substantial new multi-year support program for Ukraine, said Christoph Trebesch, who leads production of the Ukraine Support Tracker at the Kiel Institute for the world economy, in northern Germany. For the first time, the United States now lags significantly behind European aid, he said.

This is not charity; “It's in our own security interests,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday at alliance headquarters during a news conference with Sullivan. A Russian victory, he added, is important for European security and it is important for American security.

But this argument, that the West must push Russia back into Ukraine or face the possibility of fighting it on NATO territory, appears to be losing its effectiveness in Congress. And some Republican members of Congress still accuse Europe of not doing its part, even if the new financial commitments are a game-changer.

But none of these arguments, American and European officials say, can overcome the reality: If the United States ends its financial support for the war, much of everyday military needs will disappear, starting with air transport. . defense against near-daily barrages of missiles, drones and other weapons targeting urban centers and critical infrastructure like the power grid. And if the country's economy collapses, it will end a two-year effort to save a nascent, if deeply flawed, democracy.

Republicans opposed to the aid do not directly challenge this logic, although many insist that pumping billions into a country with a history of corruption encourages abuse. Instead, their main argument is that the money should be spent domestically, on the southern border rather than on the Ukraine-Russia border. The most vocal opponents, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida, say aid to Ukraine puts America in last place.

For months, the White House considered them a fringe group. But polls show that the percentage of Republican voters who believe the United States has spent too much to defend the country is rising sharply. And now many Republicans have become resistant, aligning their own views with the long-standing position taken by Mr. Trump, who during the 2016 campaign said he did not want to defend Ukraine. Eight years later, he insisted, without giving any details, that he would end the war in 24 hours.

Today, the opposition has become so dominant that even Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who has repeatedly said funding the war in Ukraine is one of his top priorities, appears to be doing so. reverse.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden's aides are trying to find a way to fund the weapons if Congress remains paralyzed. The plan to seize Russian assets presents complications. It is unclear whether the reserves can be used to finance air defense and artillery. Even that, administration officials say, could require congressional action, although presumably there are more votes in the House and Senate for spending Russia's money than for the states' money. -United.

There is also talk of complex arms exchanges, similar to what Japan and South Korea did, where they supplied their artillery shells to the United States, freeing up Washington to can give more to Ukraine. (Both countries have said they cannot export directly to a war zone.) Or perhaps ask European countries to pay for American weapons and ship them to Ukraine.

But Europe clearly does not have the capacity to supply much more ammunition on its own. During 30 years of increasingly uneasy peace with Russia, Europe dismantled much of its production capacity. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said in a recent speech that we will have delivered more than half a million artillery shells by next month and more than a million by the end of the year, but she recognized that this is certainly not enough.

Europe also has little to contribute to drone manufacturing. And Germany is still unwilling to hand over its most powerful long-range cruise missile, the Taurus, for fear it could be used deep within Russian territory. Germany's role is sure to be the focus of a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Mr Biden at the White House on Friday.

Mr. Sullivan, for his part, insists that if the administration sticks to its strategy, it will prevail. Walking away from Ukraine at this time would be fundamentally wrong from the perspective of our core national security in the United States and that of our NATO allies, he said Wednesday. And we believe we will continue to win this argument.

Steven Erlanger contributed reporting from Oslo.

