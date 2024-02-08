US drone strike in Iraq kills leader of Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militiaExBulletin





Residents, rescue workers and security forces gather around a vehicle hit by a drone strike, which reportedly killed three people, including two leaders of a pro-Iran group, in Baghdad on Wednesday. Murtaja Lateef/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionMurtaja Lateef/AFP via Getty Images

Murtaja Lateef/AFP via Getty Images

A US drone strike in Baghdad killed at least one leader of an Iran-backed militia on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

In a nighttime attack Wednesday, the U.S. military “carried out a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to attacks against U.S. service members, killing a Kata'ib Hezbollah commander responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks against U.S. forces in the region,” the U.S. said. » Central Command said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

Iraq's military command said it was investigating an attack on a civilian car that killed the passengers inside. A video verified by an Iraqi Interior Ministry official showed an SUV engulfed in flames but whose body was still intact.

The US military said: “There is no indication of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time.”

A Telegram channel used by Iraqi militias now part of Iraqi government forces announced that a commander had been killed.

The drone strike took place in a busy commercial and residential area in eastern Baghdad, al-Mashtal, which is also home to one of Kataib Hezbollah's offices. Explosions were heard miles away in the Iraqi capital.

A former senior US military official said the strike appeared to have used a version of the Hellfire missile called the R9X with an inert rather than explosive warhead used in US counterterrorism strikes to limit wider impact. The former official spoke on condition of anonymity because he did not want to speak publicly about the Iran-backed militias.

Kataib Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against US forces in Iraq. But the group said last week it would no longer target US troops, just before US military planes struck militia sites in Iraq and Syria.

Security officials in Baghdad prepared for anti-US protests after the strike, blocking streets near the heavily protected US embassy.

Some Iraqi lawmakers said the strike was another reason to demand that U.S. forces leave the country.

Iraq and the United States have begun negotiations over the future of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq, which includes about 2,500 U.S. troops.

The United States would like to maintain a presence, albeit a smaller one, to prevent the Islamic State group from resurfacing. But militias and political leaders say the U.S. mission has gone beyond helping Iraqis fight ISIS to focus on its conflict with Iran.

NPR's Tom Bowman contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/07/1229849017/kataib-hezbollah-leader-killed-us-drone-strike-iraq-iran-backed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos