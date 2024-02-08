US carries out strike in Iraq against Kataib Hezbollah commander responsible for attacks on US





Washington CNN —

A US military strike on Wednesday in Baghdad killed a Kataib Hezbollah commander responsible for attacks on US forces in the region, according to US Central Command.

The attack on Wednesday evening local time was carried out by a drone against a vehicle in Baghdad, according to U.S. and Iraqi officials. There is no indication of collateral damage or civilian casualties, the central command said in its statement.

We will not hesitate to hold accountable all those who threaten the security of our forces, Central Command said.

The United States targeted Wisam Mohammed Saber al-Saedi in the strike in Baghdad on Wednesday, according to three U.S. officials. Kataib Hezbollah issued a statement deploring al-Saedi, saying that al-Saedi's death calls us to remain firm in the jihadist approach.

Local police officials said Wednesday that the strike hit an SUV in Al-Mashtal, a predominantly Shiite neighborhood in eastern Baghdad.

The strike came as the United States planned retaliatory attacks against Iran-backed militants who last month launched a drone attack on a U.S. outpost in Jordan that killed three American soldiers. The United States blamed the attack on an Iran-backed militia group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. A U.S. official said the strike was part of the response authorized last week by President Joe Biden in response to the attack in Jordan.

A U.S. official told CNN that Iraq was not informed before Wednesday's attack for operational security reasons, but the official stressed that the United States had made it clear in its conversations with the Iraq that they would respond to the drone attack at a time and place of their choosing. .

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said in a statement late Wednesday that it viewed the strike as further aggression by the United States. Spokesperson Tahseen Al Khafaji added that the move had the effect of undermining all agreements between Iraq and the United States.

A Biden administration official told CNN that the strike against Kataib Hezbollah commander does not mark the end of a series of retaliatory actions, and that more will come in the coming days in response to the assassination of three American soldiers.

A White House official said the execution of the strike itself and its timing were carefully considered to avoid any loss of innocent life and that the US military decided to go after this commander as soon as the opportunity presented itself.

Last week, Kataib Hezbollah said it was ceasing its attacks and operations against U.S. forces in the region so as not to embarrass the Iraqi government.

A CNN team on the ground in Baghdad heard at least two loud explosions in quick succession around 9:30 p.m. local hour.

The United States carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria last week, targeting seven sites used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its affiliated militias in retaliation for the deadly drone attack in Jordan, which also left dozens injured. Officials later said additional measures would be taken against the militias, which have been attacking U.S. and coalition forces in the region for months.

As of Tuesday, there had been at least 168 attacks against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq, Syria and Jordan. The Pentagon said Tuesday evening that there were a total of 146 U.S. casualties, including minor injuries, in the attacks: three service members killed in action, two seriously injured, nine seriously injured and 132 minorly injured.

In addition to the three soldiers killed in the attack in Jordan, three other service members were medically evacuated to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday that one of them remains there, while the other two service members have been transferred to the United States.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said Wednesday it was investigating an incident after a vehicle was targeted in eastern Baghdad and killed two people.

A specialized technical team of security services began investigating an incident targeting a civilian vehicle in the Al-Mashtal area on Wednesday evening, the statement said.

The strikes in Iraq come at a sensitive time between the U.S. and Iraqi governments, as the two are expected to soon begin negotiations regarding the future of the U.S. presence in the country.

In total, the United States struck more than 80 targets in seven locations in Iraq and Syria last week, including command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, logistics and supply chain facilities. supply of ammunition, rockets and missiles.

The Iraqi government said the U.S. strikes killed at least 16 people, including civilians. Pentagon officials said only that U.S. Central Command was continuing its assessment of the damage caused by the military action. The United States has not informed Iraq of the series of strikes it carried out in the country last week.

In a statement after the earlier strikes, Iraq called the U.S. action a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

The US aggression against Al-Qaim in Anbar Governorate and other Iraqi border areas in the west of the country, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Iraqi citizens, represents a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty , indicates the press release. Despite repeated denunciations of such actions by Iraqi governments, these attacks further escalate tensions and threaten regional security and stability.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s MJ Lee and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

