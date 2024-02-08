Three reasons why so many migrants want to cross from Mexico to the United States





By Bernd Debusmann JrBBC News, Washington

Getty Images

Migrant arrivals at the border have reached record levels under President Joe Biden's administration, a huge political headache for him ahead of the election.

Polls suggest more than two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Mr. Biden's handling of the issue.

His likely opponent in November's presidential election, Donald Trump, this week condemned a cross-party bill attempting to address the problem, saying it was not tough enough.

But Republicans are not the only ones unhappy with this influx. Democratic mayors of cities struggling to keep up with the numbers are also making their feelings known.

More than 6.3 million migrants have been arrested for entering the United States illegally under Biden, a higher number than under Trump, Obama or George W. Bush.

The reasons for this increase are complex, with some factors predating this administration and beyond the control of the United States. We asked experts what's going on.

1. Pent-up demand after confinement

That number began to rise in 2018, largely driven by Central Americans fleeing a series of complex crises, including gang violence, poverty, political repression and natural disasters. Detentions declined again during the summer of 2019, which U.S. authorities attribute to increased enforcement measures implemented by Mexico and Guatemala.

The most drastic reduction took place in early 2020, when pandemic restrictions led to a drastic reduction of more than 53% between March and April of the same year.

Since these measures were lifted at the start of 2021, this number has continued to increase, reaching a historic record of just over 302,000 in December 2023.

“That’s when we started to see an increase again, mainly among Central Americans, after the mobility restrictions. [there] and across the region began to ease,” said Ariel Ruiz Soto, a policy analyst at the Washington, DC-based Migration Policy Institute.

“That's also when the biggest change happened and we started to see much more diverse flows, starting with Venezuela, but also Colombia, Ecuador and more countries distant.”

Migrants now come from as far away as West Africa, India and the Middle East.

Among migrants coming from outside the Americas, the largest increase is from China. More than 37,000 Chinese nationals were arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border last year, about 50 times the figure from two years ago.

2. Global migration trends

The increase in migrants seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years also comes at a time when, globally, migration to wealthy countries is reaching an unprecedented level.

Statistics from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) released late last year show that 6.1 million new permanent migrants moved to its 38 member states in 2022, an increase of 26%. compared to 2021 and 14% more than in 2019.

The number of people granted asylum in the United States doubled in 2022, largely thanks to migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The United States is now second to Germany in humanitarian migration.

“We are facing population displacement across the world at a level never seen in history, and people are arriving at our southern border for a variety of reasons,” said Jorge Loweree, managing director of programs at American Immigration Council, a Washington organization. advocacy and nonprofit group.

“There are four failed states in our hemisphere alone.”

Learn more about the US border crisis3. From Trump to Biden

The change in the White House in 2021 also contributed, some experts believe.

A key message from President Trump, although it never became reality, was building a border wall and increasing deportations.

The headlines created by the separation of children from their detained parents, decried by many as cruel, added to the perception that the United States was closing its borders.

Under President Biden, there has been a shift in tone and policy. Expulsions declined and “deterrence-focused” policies, such as quickly returning migrants to Mexico and building a border wall, ended.

The migrants were released on parole into the United States while awaiting immigration court dates — a process that can often take years.

People who tried to cross the border during this period told the BBC that they thought entering and staying in the United States was going to be easier now. And smugglers took advantage of a change in presidency to create a sense of urgency among migrants and encourage them to rush to the border.

“Part of it is that they think they can just come. I think that's exactly what they're being told,” said Alex Cuic, an immigration lawyer and professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

“They feel like there’s a path to get here,” he added. “It’s almost like an invitation.”

Conversely, some anti-immigration activists have criticized the Biden administration and U.S. lawmakers from both parties for failing to pass meaningful immigration reform.

The last major overhaul of the system was more than 30 years ago, and the multipartisan bill introduced in Congress this week appears doomed to failure due to Republican opposition.

