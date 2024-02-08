



The Conservatives' poll progress since Liz Truss' resignation is “close to zero”, a leading election expert has said.

The Telegraph's poll tracker shows Labor holding a lead of around 20 percentage points for 15 weeks. The last time the Conservatives were ahead of the opposition was at the end of 2021.

Sir John Curtis said the Conservatives were in serious trouble at the polls, having made little progress for months.

He told The Telegraph: The current average ranking is exactly where it was when Liz Truss stood.

It took me 16 months to recover and my progress was close to zero.

He added: The question is what the government can do, given that attempts to approve the status have so far failed.

As the Conservative Party continues to struggle in the opinion polls, support for the Reform Party has surged in its rivalry with the Liberal Democrats.

The government has been repeatedly criticized for its handling of illegal immigration, with Richard Tice's party benefiting from attracting disaffected Conservative voters.

Rishi Sunak will be hoping that his representative Rwanda bill can be put on the statute book in time to ensure flights take off before the election, boosting its chances.

But several hurdles remain in the prime minister's path, including getting the bill to pass the Senate.

He will also face a showdown with the European Court of Human Rights over the deportation plans after chairperson Siofra OLeary said the UK would be breaching its legal obligations if it refused to comply with Rule 39 orders. Issued by the Strasbourg Court.

Polls conducted elsewhere show that less than half of Tory voters in 2019 would choose the Conservatives again, with 18% of them saying they would choose reform if the election were held tomorrow.

Labor narrowly beat Tice's party in a Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll, with 19% of Tory voters in 2019 saying they would choose Labour.

Labor has been leading in opinion polls since early 2022, when Boris Johnson was criticized at partygate in his final days in office, and the lead has widened due to Liz Truss's smaller budget.

