



British defense intelligence officials say the deepening crisis in the Middle East while Russia pursues expansionist policies and China develops advanced weapons has brought Britain closer to a large-scale conflict than at any point in recent history.

A senior official said the 4,500-strong secret force was the busiest in at least a decade, and the rapid turnover of ministers had made it harder to ensure key politicians were making informed decisions.

The official was asked whether he agreed with Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, who said in a speech last month that Britain and the West were moving from a post-war world to a pre-war world.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, cited the possibility that Russia would continue its attacks on Ukraine and the conflict could escalate, adding that it remained possible that China would try to seize Taiwan by force.

Is a large-scale conflict likely? Yes that's right. They said that was more likely than at any time in recent memory, reflecting a period of deepening instability caused by the Israel-Gaza war and U.S.-led bombings of Houthi rebels in Yemen and Iran-backed militias in Iran and Syria.

They added that a particular challenge was handling the change of decision-makers during a period of turmoil in the Conservative Party. Since the end of 2019, during the current National Assembly process, three Prime Ministers, four Foreign Ministers, and two Ministers of Defense have served.

Senior officials and military leaders have argued that they have a responsibility to educate, recognizing that politicians often take on defense and foreign policy roles with little experience in international or military affairs.

The exception is former Prime Minister David Cameron, who was appointed foreign secretary by Rishi Sunak last year. Shapps took over as Secretary of Defense last September despite having no military experience.

A view from the bridge of HMS Diamond firing a Sea Viper missile at an approaching Houthi drone, 27 January. Photo: Chris Sellars/Department of Defense/AP

Defense Intelligence is not a statutory spy agency like MI5, MI6 or GCHQ, but nevertheless forms a key part of Britain's secret state, tasked with monitoring military threats, activities and conflicts around the world. Our main place of business outside London is at RAF Wyton in Cambridgeshire.

Dozens of teams operate out of the base, housed in a football-field-sized newsroom in a building called Pathfinder. Monitoring desks displaying maps, satellite images, drone footage or other feeds from conflict zones or other areas are positioned in honeycomb banks to enable team work.

The complex range of activities includes using remote imagery to identify potential Houthi missile and radar sites, which have been bombed three times by the US and UK since mid-January. The same tools are used to conduct damage assessments and assess casualties from afar.

In accordance with Five Eyes practices, all raw information is shared with the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and officials from all countries operate within Pathfinder. Monitoring activities follow the sun, with the newsroom being handed over to the United States in the evening and picked up in New Zealand in the morning.

The team, called DI Watch, operates around the clock and is tasked with continuously monitoring reports of violence or conflict. If deemed necessary, a government-to-government alert should be generated within 10 minutes and slides containing context and graphics similar to the US Discord leak should be distributed within an hour.

J-15 Chinese fighter jets take off from the Shandong aircraft carrier during military exercises near Taiwan, April 2023. Photo: An Ni/Xinhua News Agency/AP

Open source intelligence teams use satellite imagery to monitor developments in military facilities in Russia, China and elsewhere. Last month, part of the work showing satellite images showing North Korea transporting suspected weapons cargo to Russia was sent to a UN panel of experts.

Another group specializes in location mapping using drones and lasers and regularly assists UK police. 3D visualization helps police provide security for large-scale events in the UK, while a team of drones helped discover footprints left by Hull student Libby Squire's killer when he dumped her body in a river.

Capability assessment teams monitor weapons developed by adversaries. Recent work includes testing of the DF-27, a Chinese hypersonic missile expected to debut in 2022. It has a range of about 5,000 km and can travel more than 5 times the speed of sound, making observation difficult. Shot down immediately after launch.

A second Pentagon official emphasized that despite the current series of conflicts, China is still considered a long-term threat due to its size and technological capabilities. There was a storm in the Middle East and a hurricane in Ukraine, but China said it was climate change.

