US strike in Baghdad kills key militia commander, officials say





BAGHDAD A U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed a militia commander suspected of planning attacks on U.S. troops across the region on Wednesday, officials said, prompting rapid denunciation of the Iraqi military and intensifying calls to end its partnership with Washington.

The operation targeted a key figure in an Iran-backed group, Kataib Hezbollah, which the Biden administration has blamed for numerous attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since October, officials said in a statement . US positions were hit by drones, rockets or missiles at least 168 times during this period. An attack that killed three army reservists last week in Jordan was the first in this wave of violence to turn deadly.

U.S. military officials said Wednesday's strike was carried out around 9:30 p.m. in response to attacks on U.S. service members and resulted in the death of a militia commander responsible for directly planning and participating in those attacks. The statement, which did not identify the person killed, said there was no initial indication of civilian casualties.

It follows a wave of US airstrikes Friday evening in Iraq and Syria targeting 85 targets associated with the militias. President Biden then declared that retaliation for the killing of American soldiers began today and will continue at times and places of our choosing.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, a group that includes Kataib Hezbollah and other Iranian-affiliated militias, announced Wednesday the death of Abu Baqir al-Saedi, a senior leader affiliated with the organization. Kataib Hezbollah published a photo of Saedi online as well as images of a vehicle that was struck.

We swear not to be silent, reads the text accompanying an image. The group reiterated its demand to end the US occupation. U.S. forces are present in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government, but the two sides began formal negotiations in January aimed at ending the presence of U.S.-led coalition troops in the country.

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, a militia that has claimed responsibility for several attacks against U.S. forces, called on the Iraqi government to act and vowed to retaliate.

This violation will not be the last if there is no strict and firm official position from the Iraqi government, the group said. These crimes will not go unpunished.

The US military carried out an airstrike in Baghdad on January 4 against Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, killing its deputy commander for operations in the Baghdad region, Mushtaq Talib al-Saidi, also known as Abu Taqwa.

Loud booms were heard again in the capital on Wednesday evening. The Iraqi army later announced that a civilian car had been targeted in the Mashtal neighborhood in eastern Baghdad, killing all of its occupants. Crowds then gathered around the blackened vehicle, a Jeep, and at one point security officers removed a body from under the car.

Wednesday's strike on a busy shopping boulevard in the country's capital appeared likely to inflame lingering tensions between the U.S. and Iraqi governments.

After the United States claimed responsibility for the killing, an Iraqi military spokesperson called the strike a clear aggression and violation of Iraqi sovereignty. Iraq would hold the US side and coalition forces accountable for the repercussions of these dangerous actions that threaten the security and safety of the country, spokesperson Major General Tahseen Al Khafaji said in a statement.

The government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had condemned the previous series of US strikes targeting militias part of the Iraqi security services. Soudani, who visited wounded militiamen in hospital, also warned that Iraq should not serve as a theater for conflict between Iran and the United States.

Militias organized as part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq presented their attacks on U.S. personnel as a protest against the Israeli military campaign in Gaza and U.S. support for it. But the leaders of Kataib Hezbollah pledged on January 30 to suspend their attacks in order to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government.

Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a press briefing Tuesday that U.S. officials knew that recent attacks on U.S. personnel bore the fingerprints of KH and similar groups, and that they would be held accountable. .

Administration officials have said they will take whatever steps are necessary to protect U.S. troops. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Sunday implored the Iraqi government to act more urgently in the face of threats to about 3,500 U.S. troops based in the country and neighboring Syria.

Three Americans were killed, three soldiers; Three families are now in mourning, Kirby told Fox News, referring to the Jan. 28 attack in Jordan. Presidents are not going to sit back and accept this without doing anything. We were going to respond.

The Biden administration has opted for a strategy that fails to hold Tehran itself accountable for supporting militant groups in the region, said Jonathan Lord, director of the Middle East security program at the Center for a New American Security. According to him, the American approach to striking targets in Iraq seems rather to seek a balance between the upheaval of its partners and that of its adversaries.

It appears the United States is willing to accept the political risk that Baghdad becomes less and less tolerant, at least in the public space, of a U.S. military presence, Lord said, compared to the risk of a broader regional escalation by directly targeting Iran.

Lamothe and Horton reported from Washington.

