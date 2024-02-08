Visualizing the unprecedented situation on the US-Mexico border | US-Mexico border





Record levels of migration are straining an immigration system nearly broken by decades of congressional inaction.

Republicans have spent years amplifying scenes of unrest and tragedy at the southern border, but Democratic leaders are also worried now, particularly big-city mayors and blue-state governors who are demanding more federal resources to shelter and feed an influx of migrants.

With many voters now saying immigration is a top priority, what exactly is happening at the U.S. border to have so many people worried?

There was a wave of encounters at the US border

Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in global migration, coinciding with the presidency of Joe Biden. All over the world, people are fleeing war, political insecurity, violence, poverty and natural disasters. Many of them in Latin America travel to the United States in search of safety.

People who passed through a breach in the U.S.-Mexico border fence wait in line to be seen by U.S. Border Patrol May 20, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. Photography: Mario Tama/Getty

Over the past three years, the number of people attempting to cross the U.S. southern border into the country has reached unprecedented levels.

In December 2023 alone, Border Patrol agents recorded 302,000 encounters (including arrests and immediate expulsions), a new record. The monthly average from 2013 to 2019 was 39,000.

Timeline bar graph of monthly migrant encounters at the southwest border. Shows a sharp increase from 2021 to 2023. Arrivals are from more countries

The collapse of Venezuela, political instability in Haiti, violence in Ecuador, repression in Nicaragua, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, repression in China and other conflicts have fueled a historic shift in migration patterns.

Mexico was the most common country of origin for U.S. border crossings in 2023, but Mexican nationals made up less than 30% of the total share, down from more than 60% a decade ago.

Arrowed graph of migrant encounters by nationality. Mexico has the highest number of meetings, but this has declined over the past decade. Its lost share was offset by small gains made by a list of other countries. Their journey is more perilous.

Nearly 9,000 people trying to reach the United States from the South have gone missing or died in the Americas over the past decade, according to the Missing Migrants Project.

Some never make it through the notorious Darin Gap at the southern tip of Central America, where a U.S. deal with Panama and Colombia to stop migrants in their tracks has caused an outcry.

Three maps of North and Central America, with colored dots representing where migrants died

However, the vast majority of recorded deaths (5,145) occur at the U.S.-Mexico border crossing, according to project data.

Many deaths have occurred in southern Arizona when people attempted to cross the desert, miles from any road.

Satellite map of Arizona with dots marking deaths

Deaths are also concentrated along the southwest Texas danger zone, where the Rio Grande River becomes the border. Further inland, hundreds of deaths have been recorded in the sparse, damp scrubland around Falfurrias.

People struggle to cross the current of the Rio Grande while crossing from Mexico to the United States September 27, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images Their cases are dragging on in court

The border rules are complicated: Some people apprehended at the border will be expelled quickly, but others will begin formal expulsion proceedings and may be granted temporary release to the United States, with a date to appear before a judge.

Resolving these immigration and asylum cases can take years. The backlog of immigration cases has continued to grow: as of December 2023, there are a staggering 3.3 million pending cases, but only 682 immigration judges. This means that the average number of cases is more than 4,500 per judge.

A timeline bar chart showing the growing backlog of immigration cases.

Those who arrive often end up in unofficial camps all along the U.S. border. Some are waiting to cross, others have been greeted by the American border patrol, still others have been turned away. Some border states, such as Texas, have put tens of thousands of people on buses awaiting asylum and sent them to other states, including California and New York, without their knowledge or consent. permission.

As for Congress, it continues to debate combating illegal border crossings and alleviating the worsening humanitarian crisis, an increasingly irreconcilable divide between those who want to expand the immigration system and those who want to restrict it.

Families leave the Port Authority bus terminal to go to a New York City-run processing center on May 13, 2023. Photograph: Barry Williams for the New York Daily News via Getty Images

