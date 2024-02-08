Senate blocks $118 billion bipartisan US-Mexico-Ukraine border bill | American immigration





The Senate blocked advancement of a bipartisan border and national security bill Wednesday, with Democrats accusing Republicans of pandering to Donald Trump's political wishes at the expense of their constituents.

The vote was 49-50, with 45 Democrats and four Republicans supporting moving the bill forward. Sixty votes were needed to begin debate on the bill.

Most of the Republican conference opposed advancing the bill after complaints that the legislation did not go far enough to address needs at the U.S.-Mexico border , where arrests for illegal crossings have reached record levels. Five members of the Democratic caucus also voted to block the bill, concerned about harsh border security measures and additional funding for the Israeli military amid the Gaza war.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York initially supported advancing the bill but later changed his vote to a procedural maneuver that would allow the chamber to revisit the proposal in the future.

With the border deal dead, the Senate attempted to propose a separate foreign aid package that would include only funding for U.S. allies provided for in the bipartisan bill. There was some confusion over how much support this bill had, forcing senators to keep an initial vote on the proposal open for four hours as they debated the best path forward.

When voting finally concluded Wednesday evening, 58 out of 100 senators officially supported moving the bill forward. But it will ultimately take 60 votes to approve the bill, so it currently lacks the support needed to pass the Senate. Speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday evening, Schumer announced that the chamber would reconvene on Thursday to vote again on the bill.

We will pause until tomorrow and give our Republican colleagues the night to understand each other, Schumer said. We'll be back tomorrow at noon, and I hope that gives the Republicans the time they need. We will have this vote tomorrow.

However, it remains very unclear whether a foreign aid package without border measures could pass the Senate, which considered a similar proposal in December. Republicans, who insisted the legislation must address the border issue, had previously blocked the plan from moving forward.

The bipartisan $118 billion bill would have given the president new authority to close the border when daily crossings exceed a certain limit while also speeding up the asylum review process, which could have led to a more rapid expulsion of many migrants. The bill would have provided $60 billion in military aid to Ukraine, $14 billion in security aid to Israel and $10 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians affected by Ukraine's wars, Gaza and the West Bank.

Some far-right Republicans had already indicated they would oppose the standalone bill, demanding more concessions from Democrats on border policy. Sen. Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, said members of his party should not approve the bill without conditioning Ukrainian funds on meeting border security benchmarks.

On Tuesday, Mike Johnson, the Republican House Speaker, attempted to preempt a possible foreign aid package by calling a vote on a bill that would provide funds only to Israel. The bill was designed to appeal to far-right Republicans, increasingly reluctant to fund Ukraine, but the House rejected it Tuesday night.

In a speech Tuesday at the White House, Joe Biden blamed the expected failure of the border bill on Trump, who had encouraged Republicans to oppose the deal. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday, Trump dismissed the bill as nothing more than a highly sophisticated trap for Republicans to take responsibility for what radical left-wing Democrats have done to our border, just in time for our most important election EVER. . Echoing Trump's concerns about the impact passing the bill could have on the presidential race, some Republican lawmakers suggested that border security should not be addressed until after the November election.

Everything indicates that this bill will not even be presented to the Senate. For what? A simple reason: Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically, he would rather use this problem as a weapon than actually solve it, Biden said Tuesday. Every day between now and November, the American people will know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his Maga. [Make America great again] Republican friends.

