US drone strike in Baghdad kills Iranian-backed militia commander





BAGHDAD (AP) A U.S. drone strike blew up a car in the Iraqi capital Wednesday night, killing a high-ranking commander of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. troops in the region, according to the United States. the army said Wednesday.

The precision blast hit a main thoroughfare in eastern Baghdad's Mashtal neighborhood, drawing a crowd as emergency teams searched through the rubble. The move came amid high tensions in the region and is likely to further anger Iraqi government leaders, who U.S. officials say were not informed in advance of the strike.

Security forces closed the heavily guarded Green Zone, where a number of diplomatic complexes are located, and social media posts sparked concerns prompting protesters to storm the US embassy.

There have been conflicting reports on the number of people killed, with U.S. officials saying the initial assessment was one and saying no civilians were injured or killed. But two officials from Iran-backed militias in Iraq said three people had died, including Wissam Muhammad Sabir Al-Saadi, known as Abu Baqir Al-Saadi, the commander in charge of Kataib operations Hezbollah in Syria. Kataeb Hezbollah later announced its death following the bombing by US occupying forces in a statement.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

In a statement, US Central Command said there was no indication of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time. He adds that the United States will not hesitate to hold accountable anyone who threatens the security of our forces.

The strike which occurred at 9:30 p.m. local time is sure to inflame the already bubbling relations between Washington and Baghdad. This comes just days after the US military launched an air strike on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iran-backed militias and Iran's Revolutionary Guards in retaliation for a drone strike that killed three American soldiers and injured more than 40 others. base in Jordan at the end of January.

The United States blamed the attack in Jordan on the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a broad coalition of militias backed by Iran. President Joe Biden and other top leaders have repeatedly warned that the United States will continue to retaliate against those responsible for the attack in Jordan. And officials suggested that top militia leaders would likely be targets.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has regularly claimed strikes against bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria, against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas, saying they were in retaliation for Washington's support for Israel in its war on Gaza which caused more deaths. 27,000 Palestinians, according to the Ministry of Health, in territory controlled by Hamas.

There have been nearly 170 attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since October 18, but the latest drone strike in Jordan, the only one in that country so far, was the first to claim the lives of American soldiers. The United States, in response, has retaliated approximately half a dozen times since October 27, targeting weapons storage sites, command and control centers, training facilities and other locations used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iranian-backed groups, including Kataib Hezbollah. .

Wednesday's U.S. strike in the Iraqi capital was compared to the 2020 drone strike in Baghdad that killed the head of Iran's Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in response to attacks on U.S. bases there and at an assault on the American embassy in Baghdad. That bombing also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. And it angered Iraqi leaders, triggering demands for U.S. forces to withdraw from the country.

Kataib Hezbollah said in a statement it was suspending attacks on U.S. troops to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government after the Jordan strike, but others vowed to continue fighting.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said on Sunday that a drone attack on a base housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria killed six fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led group and U.S. ally .

The latest flare-up in the regional conflict came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected Hamas' proposed terms for a hostage release deal that would lead to a permanent ceasefire, pledging to continue the war to absolute victory.

Also on Wednesday, the press office of the Houthi rebels in Yemen reported two airstrikes in the Ras Issa area of ​​Salif district in Hodeida province.

___

Madhani and Baldor reported from Washington. Associated Press journalist Ali Jabar in Baghdad contributed to this report.

