UK Weather Live: Hundreds of schools closed due to snow as Met Office issues yellow weather warning.

The Met Office has issued additional weather warnings for Thursday, with heavy snow and rain forecast for most parts of the country.

All schools in Flintshire were closed as local residents braced for gusts of wind, and commuters were warned of hazardous driving conditions as temperatures plummeted.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for parts of northern England and northern Wales, while a yellow warning for a mix of rain and snow will be in place for four counties.

Up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall in the Peak District and southern Pennines, with a warning in place from noon to 6pm on Thursday.

Separate snow and ice warnings will be in place across north Wales and Shropshire from 8am to 3pm, with heavy snowfall of 10 to 15 cm expected in both areas.

Kathryn Chalk, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: Please stay tuned to our forecast and Met Office warning pages for any updates we may issue. Before that, try to plan longer travel times, especially in the snow.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1707398105The worst of the snow will fall this afternoon, the Met Office said.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said the overnight low at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands reached -18.8C and the highest at Plymouth reached 11.9C.

He added that chaos had already occurred in Orkney, where 12cm of snow fell on Thursday morning.

He told PA: The worst of the snow will come later today. We are more likely to see accumulations this morning and afternoon.

The snow risk tomorrow is moving much further north, and it will be a slightly drier day.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 13:15

1707397024Buxton residents brave UKBuxton residents' eyes as Met Office warns of UK travel disruption.

Buxton residents braved heavy snow on Thursday February 7, with up to 25cm of snow expected to fall in parts of England and Wales. The Met Office has issued a weather warning and warned that travel could be disrupted throughout the day. A yellow warning is in place across Wales, the Peak District and the southern Pennines, and a yellow rain and snow mixed warning is in place across the four counties. Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said the worst of the snow would fall after Thursday.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 12:57

1707394746The Met Office warns of rain, sleet and snow moving north.

UK forecasters have warned that rain, snow and sleet will push northwards as yellow and amber weather warnings remain in place for most of the country.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 12:19

1707392549Millions of drivers will still get behind the wheel despite heavy snow, survey finds

Almost two in five (39%) drivers will still get behind the wheel regardless of the amount of snow on the roads, according to a new study.

The RAC, which commissioned the inquiry, warned that driving in bad weather poses significant risks.

In a survey of 2,300 drivers, about 29% of respondents admitted that they get scared when they lose control of their vehicle in the snow.

A weather warning for snow has been issued for most of England on Thursday.

The RAC is advising drivers to check their vehicles, adjust their driving style during the current cold spell and not take the risk of putting themselves and their passengers at risk.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 11:42

More photos of snow falling in the Peak District

Snow fell in Worrall, South Yorkshire.

(dad)

In the Pavilion Garden, people ride sleds up the hill.

(dad)

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 11:30

1707389209Derbyshire Council says its litterers are working around the clock.'

Derbyshire Council has deployed 35 gritters for use in the Peak District to clear roads and ensure safety on days of snow and ice.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 10:46

1707386722Warning drivers to slow down and use main roads.

AA's Chris Wood said: “If you must travel, consider the conditions, slow down, leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and, if possible, use main roads.

Your journey may take longer than usual, so allow extra time and, if you're driving an electric vehicle, make sure you have enough for fuel or electricity.

Cold weather is likely to impact vehicle breakdown levels with faults such as dead batteries and faulty wipers.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 10:05

1707385068Snow map: Where will winter showers fall in the UK this week?

There are currently 11 weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week. Up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Thursday as cold air pushes north.

Look here to see where snow will fall over the next few days.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 09:37

1707383815In photo: Snow falling in the Peak District.

Commuters face dangerous driving conditions in the Peak District.

(dad)

Snow is expected to fall, and a weather advisory is expected to last throughout the day.

(dad)

People enjoying the snow at Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, Peak District.

(dad)

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 09:16

1707382446A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wales.

A yellow weather warning will currently be in place in Wales from 8am to 3pm.

The Met Office warned of possible travel delays, road and rail closures and power outages.

Holly EvansFebruary 8, 2024 08:54

