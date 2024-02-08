Engineer accused of stealing secret US government technology used to detect nuclear missile launches





A former engineer has been arrested for stealing secret technology developed by the U.S. government to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Chenguang Gong, 57, of San Jose, California, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with theft of trade secrets, the Justice Department said in a news release. Gong is originally from China and became a U.S. citizen in 2011, the Justice Department said.

Gong appeared in court Wednesday and was released on $2.5 million bail, under supervision and curfew, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles said.

At the hearing, which took place in San Jose, he was represented by an assistant federal public defender. He was ordered to appear in a Los Angeles court by Feb. 20, and it remains unclear who will represent him at that hearing, the spokesperson said.

While working briefly at a Los Angeles-area research and development company, from March 30 to April 26, Gong transferred 3,600 files from his work laptop to personal storage devices, according to court documents . Some of the files were later discovered on devices recovered from Gong's temporary residence in Thousand Oaks, California, the Justice Department said, citing an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.

Gong transferred more than 1,800 records after already accepting a new job with a main competitor of the company on April 5, the Justice Department said.

The files reportedly contain “blueprints for sophisticated infrared sensors designed for use in space systems to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as blueprints for sensors designed to enable U.S. military aircraft to detect missiles incoming thermals”. missiles and take countermeasures, including blocking the infrared tracking capability of the missiles,” according to the Justice Department.

The U.S. government and the company Gong worked for, listed as a “victim company” in the Justice Department statement and court documents, invested tens of millions of dollars a year for more than seven years to develop the technology. “that Gong is accused of stealing,” the Justice Department said, citing the affidavit.

He added that it would be “economically detrimental” to the company if competitors got their hands on the technology and would also pose a danger to US national security if it was obtained by “international actors”.

The information Gong allegedly stole was “among the victim company's most important trade secrets, worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” the Justice Department said, citing court documents. Many stolen files were marked, in all capital letters: “[victim company] exclusive”, “for official use only”, “proprietary information” and “export controlled”.

“We will do everything to protect the security of our country, including from foreign threats,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

Estrada said Gong had previously attempted to provide China with information to help its military and “stole sensitive and confidential information related to the detection of nuclear missile launches and the tracking of ballistic and hypersonic missiles.”

“We know that foreign actors, including [People’s Republic of China]are actively seeking to steal our technology, but we will remain vigilant against this threat by protecting the innovations of American companies and researchers,” Estrada said.

While investigating Gong, the Justice Department said, the FBI discovered that he had repeatedly applied to Chinese-run “talent programs” from 2014 to 2022, while being employed by major American technology companies.

The programs identify people who do not live in China but have skills, abilities and knowledge that could help China's economy and military, the Justice Department said.

A 2014 application submitted by Gong revealed a plan to create products similar to those made by the company he worked for at the time, the Justice Department said. The FBI discovered hundreds of confidential documents from this company during the execution of a search warrant on May 8, the Justice Department added.

Gong made a similar proposal in a 2020 application and repeatedly traveled to China seeking funding for his proposals, which he continued to seek until March 2022, the Justice Department said .

In a 2019 email, Gong acknowledged that he “took a risk” by going to China to participate in the talent programs “because [he] He worked for an American military industry company and thought he could “do something” to contribute to China's “high-end military integrated circuits.” »

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/engineer-accused-stealing-secret-us-government-tech-used-detect-nuclea-rcna137781 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos