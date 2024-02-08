The fragile US-Israeli alliance – The New York Times





This is a difficult time for the US-Israel alliance. The death toll from the war in Gaza has shaken officials in Washington. President Biden wants Israel to recognize a Palestinian state, something his current administration opposes. Senior Israeli officials openly criticize Biden. Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, just concluded a trip there to seek common ground, his seventh visit to the country since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

In today's newsletter, I will explain the strain the war in Gaza has placed on U.S.-Israel relations, its severity, and what might come next.

Growing distrust

In the days following the surprise Hamas attack, which left about 1,100 Israelis dead, Biden and Blinken rushed to Israel. They proclaimed their support for the country and its right to defend itself.

But the American tone changed when the Israeli response destroyed much of Gaza and killed at least 25,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. Biden reportedly called the attack indiscriminate. He is said to be exasperated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who yesterday rejected Hamas' response to a new ceasefire proposal.

The American public isn't happy either. Polls show widespread disapproval of the Israeli campaign and how Biden handled it (although some of those who disapprove think Biden is too tough on Israel). Younger Americans are much more sympathetic toward Palestinians than older generations.

Anger against Israel is also growing in Congress. Many Democrats want an immediate ceasefire, which Israel and the Biden administration oppose.

Members of Israel's right-wing government watched all this with growing anger. Instead of giving us full support, Biden is busy providing humanitarian aid and fuel, which goes to Hamas, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, told the Wall Street Journal this week.

Upcoming tests

Beyond all these frustrations, news looms for both countries: the long-term fate of the Palestinians.

Before October 7, the Biden administration did little to help create a Palestinian state, even though the United States has long supported the idea. But the chaos of the past few months has convinced Biden officials that they can't wait because the status quo simply isn't working. Today, they say the path to such a state is a priority. In Qatar on Tuesday, Blinken said this must happen quickly.

This is particularly important because the Biden administration wants to negotiate a deal under which Saudi Arabia and Israel would normalize relations, a move that could ensure greater stability and prosperity in the Middle East. But Saudi Arabia will not accept if Israel does not help improve the lives of the Palestinians and give them a chance at statehood. Saudi leaders fear anger over the issue could undermine their own support at home.

Yet Netanyahu says he will never allow the creation of such a state. His conservative allies and many Israelis agree.

This may not stop the White House. Sources tell me the United States may soon recognize a Palestinian state, although its borders and other details will be determined later. This could happen through a United Nations resolution that the United States would not block, at a minimum.

Relations between the United States and Israel have weathered storms before. Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan then had major disagreements with the Israeli prime ministers.

Yet for the first time in decades, each party is moving forward without worrying about what their partner wants. A UN vote on the creation of a Palestinian state would only be symbolic as long as Israel occupied a large part of Palestinian territory. But that would mean that American patience with Israel on this issue has reached its lowest level in decades.

In the shadow of all this lies enormous political uncertainty. Biden is running for office against a former president who shares Netanyahu's hard line on the Palestinians. Netanyahu himself clings to power. If he can outlast Biden, he could find in Donald Trump a tolerant counterpart who would restore US-Israel relations on Netanyahu's terms.

