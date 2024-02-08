Gordon Brown condemns UK poverty levels | gordon brown





Britain is suffering from a hidden poverty epidemic. The most affected households are living in squalor, without food, heat, clean clothes and basic household items such as toothpaste, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown said.

Brown has accused the government of creating a wall of silence about Britain's poverty levels, and criticized ministers for systematically shredding the social security system that once provided a safety net for the poorest.

He said the government's reluctance to address a social emergency that has left millions of forgotten and voiceless victims is a moral outrage. In his Guardian article he compared it to the Post Office scandal in terms of the scale of ministerial neglect.

In years to come, he said, people will be asking how the government failed to support thousands of children in their hour of need when they were suffering miserable deprivation.

He described the poverty he witnessed in his hometown of Kirkcaldy, where in some areas 70% of children were in poverty, the worst he had ever seen in his life.

In 2010, we helped 100 children at Christmas. [through charity schemes]. Last Christmas there were 1,800, he told the Guardian.

He described Britain as suffering from a poverty we thought we had left to history. He said the situation was worsening for families in poverty where children did not have adequate clothing or had to share beds, while parents felt shame for not being able to provide and consequently feared their children would be taken into care.

Brown has called on Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to use the March Budget to address the suffering of families with 2024 expected to be their worst year financially. Understanding these deprivations in advanced economies should be a matter of decency, not ideology, he said.

He called on Mr Hunt to carry out a full review of universal credit and extend the government's $900 million Cost of Living Crisis Household Support Fund, which is currently at risk of being cut from April. The fund provides emergency support, including food vouchers, beds and rice cookers, to families in need.

Brown's comments came as he published a review of Britain's hardship on behalf of the Multibank Project, a network of local charities developed out of the offices of Gordon and Sarah Brown that supplies and distributes millions of surplus items, including soap and soap, to families in need. I came out saying that. Apply shampoo to your bed, diapers, and trash can.

The review describes the current crisis as a cost-of-living crisis, but cost-of-living may be a better description. The crisis will continue for many households as food and fuel prices remain high and universal credit levels are too low to meet the rise. Bill.

As Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Labor government from 1997 to 2010, Brown oversaw an ambitious plan to significantly reduce poverty levels in the UK through tax credits and spending on social programs such as the minimum wage and Sure Start.

Since 2010, the Coalition and Conservative governments have made deep cuts to welfare spending, leading to a collapse in welfare levels and an explosion in deep poverty.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Get the day's headlines and highlights delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

By 2022, approximately 1 million children will experience poverty. This means that their families cannot afford to provide them with proper feeding, clothing, cleaning, or keeping them warm.

Brown told the Guardian that an urgent overhaul of universal credit, a key low-income benefit, was needed. Currently, this amount was not enough to meet basic living expenses, and for many families this was further undermined by the two-child limit, benefit cap and cash deductions through the bedroom tax.

But he refused to say how much would be needed to upgrade universal credit. Brown has not been a member of Congress since 2015, and he has said it is not his role to write policy.

Last year the party was embroiled in a heated internal debate over whether to scrap the two-child limit, but Labor leader Keir Starmer has since ruled it out.

A government spokesperson said: Compared to 2010, there are 1.7 million fewer people living in absolute poverty, including 400,000 children. But we know people continue to struggle, so we are providing record living costs support to the most vulnerable, worth an average of 3,700 per household. We are increasing benefits in April of this year.

But we know that work is the best way to achieve financial security. That's why we're investing billions of dollars through a return-to-work plan that's expected to help put more than a million people out of work, curb inflation and cut taxes while expanding child care. People get more money than they earn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/08/gordon-brown-slams-obscene-levels-of-destitution-in-the-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos