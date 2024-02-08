Italian man deported from UK despite Home Office certificate after Brexit | Brexit





An Italian man has been deported from the UK despite holding a Home Office certificate explicitly giving him the right to enter and leave the country while his application to live and work there after Brexit is being processed.

Massimiliano Melargo, 27, said he was detained overnight and separated from his Ukrainian partner before being put on the first flight to Venice by border guard officials. This is a move lawyers say violates the Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and the UK.

I feel bad because I'm away from my girlfriend, I've lost my job and I'm going to lose my apartment deposit, Melargo said.

He had left Finland for a birthday break and when he originally stopped at Gatwick, he was told he would be transferred to Helsinki.

He said he feared he would not be able to return to collect his belongings or visit his girlfriend of five years or his sister, who had been in the country for 12 years.

I have a feeling that even if I go there and visit, there will be problems. Very disappointing. “Even if I become a tourist, I think it will be difficult to come back,” he said.

My detention and deportation are causing enormous pain and hardship for me and my partner.

I am a good, law-abiding and honest citizen. They have absolutely no right to be detained, treated like delinquents, and deported. “I am fully contributing to the national economy and society,” he added.

Melargo lived in the UK before Brexit and applied late to remain in the UK using the Brexit EU settlement scheme, set up for millions of EU citizens living in the UK before the UK leaves the bloc in 2021.

The hospitality worker left the country before Brexit and had planned to return before the end of 2020 to ensure his rights were secured, but was unable to do so due to lockdown and coronavirus-related travel bans.

He returned to the UK after Brexit and submitted his application for the EU agreement late in January 2023. This was rejected but immediately appealed.

He said he believed he had been dismissed illegally because his Home Office Certification of Application (CoA), which notifies prospective employers or landlords of his right to work and right to rent property while awaiting a decision, said he could travel. said.

It states: The Certificate of Application allows you to travel to and from the UK until a final decision is made on your application, including any appeal periods.

Confusingly, the book also prohibits domestic and international travel, and when Merlago previously returned from his vacation, he did not stop.

Border officials appear to have relied on a paragraph in the CoA that says they may ask someone for evidence (such as National Insurance or HMRC records) showing that you were resident in the UK until December 31, 2020.

Luke Pfeiffer, a lawyer at the Center for Labor Rights and an expert on EU settlement plans, said the rights of EU citizens were guaranteed under the withdrawal agreement, including the application process.

The Home Office appears to be overusing its powers and allowing the Border Force to pre-judge cases before appeals have been concluded. These appeals must be reviewed, processed and concluded by Border Services Agency prior to entry.

What happens at the border seems to depend on the officer who meets you that day. The point of a proof of application is to prove that you are in the application process that has not yet been completed. Confusingly, it tells the recipient they can travel, but also tells them they shouldn't. It's Kafkaesque.

In response, the Home Office has suggested that it is key for anyone traveling with a CoA to have proof of residence in the country before Brexit.

A spokesperson said: Certificates of application issued under the EU Settlement Scheme inform holders that if they travel abroad they may be asked to provide evidence of eligibility under the scheme to re-enter the UK.

Border Force officers may stop arriving passengers for further investigation if their entry eligibility is not immediately met.

