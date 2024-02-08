UK snow: Full list of areas expected to snow in the UK this week | uk news





According to the Met Office forecast, up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of England and Wales on Thursday.

There were two yellow weather warnings for rain, snow and ice across England on Thursday and five yellow weather warnings for rain, snow and ice, some of which will continue until Friday.

The yellow alert applies to most of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while the yellow alert applies to parts of England and Wales.

What does the warning mean?

The Met Office said a yellow warning meant rural communities were likely to be temporarily blocked, road delays were likely and some vehicles could be stranded.

Power outages may occur and cell phone coverage may be affected.

Delays and cancellations of rail travel are also likely, while untreated pavements and cycle paths are likely to be impassable.

Travel times for road, train and bus services may be longer in areas with yellow warnings for snow and ice.

Untreated roads, pavements, and bike paths may contain ice patches, which can cause slips, falls, and injuries.

Where is the AMBER Alert and what time is it?

A yellow snow warning is in place across the Peak District and South Pennines from 12pm to 6pm on Thursday, with up to 25cm of snow expected to fall on elevations above 300 metres.

Specifically, it affects:

• Derbyshire

• Staffordshire

• South Yorkshire

• West Yorkshire

Strong, gusty easterly winds could cause some areas to drift, and significant snow accumulations of 10 to 15 cm are expected across the warning area, the Met Office said.

Separate amber warnings for snow and ice are in place for the following areas between 8am and 3pm on Thursday:

• Parts of North Wales (Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys, Wrexham)

• North West Shropshire

Up to 20 to 25 cm of snow is expected to accumulate in areas above 200 m.

The Met Office said the snow was likely to change to “freezing rain in some elevations above 200 metres” once milder air begins to move in from the south.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Bokota said easterly winds meant the heaviest snowfall was likely “inland and higher up.”

She added that while it was “unlikely” significant levels of snow would remain on the ground for several days, driving could be difficult through Thursday, especially in the afternoon and early evening.

Forecasters added that most areas will return to mild weather by the end of Thursday.

Areas affected by today's snow warning

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the following areas from now until 6am Friday:

• East Midlands

• North East England

• North West England

• Wales

• West Midlands

• Yorkshire and Humber

• Northern Ireland

Image: Warning issued at the start of Friday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the following areas of Scotland from 6pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday:

• Central, Tayside, Fife.

• SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

• Strathclyde

yellow rain warning

Some parts of England are not expected to see any snow this week, but rainfall could still have an impact between now and 6am on Friday, the Met Office has warned.

In areas where dust warnings are in effect, some homes and businesses may be flooded.

Bus and train services may be affected with longer journey times, road spray and possible flooding.

Areas affected include:

• East of England

• London and South East England

• South West England

• Wales

• West Midlands (Herefordshire)

Further warning for Scotland until Saturday

Image: The only snow and ice warning for Saturday is for parts of Scotland. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

All other warning periods end on Friday, but a yellow snow and ice warning remains in place for the following areas of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday:

• Central, Tayside, Fife.

• Grampians

• Highlands and West Island

• Orkney and Shetland

• Strathclyde

