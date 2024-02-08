When does it snow in the UK and how long does it last?





A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for parts of northern England and Wales. Thousands of people have been warned to stop travel.

The Meteorological Administration has issued a warning warning of heavy snow and rain in most parts of the country on Thursday.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued for parts of northern England and Wales, while a yellow warning for a mix of rain and snow will be in place for four counties.

How long is it expected to snow?

Cold, frosty and, for some, icy nights ahead.

Rain will fall across southern England later tonight and gradually move north through Thursday.

Many parts of England and Wales will get off to a very wet start with several hours of steady rain, which will collide with cold air, turning it into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Most are located throughout Wales, Northern England and the Midlands.

The most consistent snowfall is expected to fall across the region, particularly the highlands of the Welsh Mountains and Pennines. Snow will blow in the highlands along with a refreshing, bitter east wind. If it snows there is a risk of difficult conditions for those who need to travel.

The snow risk is very temporary, lasting up to 12 hours or so and is most often a short winter period of snowfall. Most of the snow will turn to sleet and then rain within a few hours.

Why do cold waves occur? Where does this come from?

By the end of last night, cold Arctic air had settled from the north into all regions. Temperatures are much colder than they have been so far this month, but nothing unusual for most of the year.

Statistically, snow is more likely to fall in January and February than any other month of the year.

This cold spell is relatively short-lived. This is because the cold gradually decreases and in many cases the air becomes milder later in the week.

Snow is expected to fall across Wales, northern England and the Midlands. Credit: PA

What areas are most affected?

The areas most affected by snow will be the highlands of northern England, the Midlands and Wales.

A yellow weather warning remains in place, particularly for the mountains of north Wales and parts of the Pennines. The region's eastern slopes will see the heaviest snowfall.

On higher routes, brisk easterly winds can create the risk of blowing snow, disrupting travel for some time.

The snow in the area will easily transition to sleet and rain by the end of Thursday afternoon.

Will we ever know when it will be warm again?

I like to use the term warm for this time of year, but later in the week less cold or relatively mild air will return and the snow will melt.

As temperatures recover and more rain is expected to move from south to north, there will be more standing water.

This, along with saturated soils, will bring the risk of flooding, particularly to the most vulnerable areas across southern England.

