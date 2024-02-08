



This article was first published on August 31 and has been updated to reflect the latest information.

Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our children and staff. That's why we've changed our approach to managing building materials (RAAC) used in some school buildings and other educational environments.

Last August, we published new guidance advising schools and colleges to vacate areas known to contain RAAC until appropriate mitigation measures are in place.

Thanks to the hard work of education leaders, all RAAC-identified schools and colleges are offering full-time, in-person education to all students.

We are taking action to permanently remove aerated concrete from all school and college buildings across the UK. This will be funded through grants or school reconstruction programs. I'll explain this in more detail below.

It is important to remember that only around 1% of schools and colleges in the UK have confirmed RAAC.

What is RAAC?

RAAC is a lightweight, foamy form of concrete commonly used in construction from the 1950s to the mid-1990s. It is mainly found as precast panels on roofs, commonly found on flat roofs, and sometimes also on floors and walls.

This means they can be found in all school and college buildings built or renovated during this period.

How many schools are RAAC accredited?

There are over 22,000 schools and universities in the UK. RAAC was identified in 234 educational settings.

In 119 of these schools, the RAAC removal effort is more extensive and complex, requiring one or more buildings to be rebuilt or renovated.

110 schools and colleges that will be working on a smaller scale to remove RAAC will be eligible for funding to pay for the work.

We were working with five schools and colleges who had put in place alternative arrangements to address the removal of RAAC. For example, the building will not be part of a school or university site in the long term.

A list of schools and colleges with confirmed RAACs has been published on Gov.uk, along with information on how to fund the permanent removal of RAACs.

In 2022, we sent a questionnaire to responsible bodies asking them to provide information to help them understand the use of RAAC across their schools and ensure the right support is in place.

The responsible body submitted responses to the questionnaire for 100% of schools where blocks were constructed in the covered era. Schools or colleges that advised us that they suspected they might have RAAC conducted surveys to determine if they had RAAC. Outside of 234 educational settings, the survey found no evidence for RAAC.

A small number of schools and colleges are carrying out additional checks to provide additional assurance for some spaces and were supporting their counterparts to ensure they are completed as quickly as possible.

How is this funded?

The government will use whatever it takes to keep children safe.

Grants are available to schools and colleges doing small-scale RAAC removals to help pay for the work.

Where RAAC removal work is more extensive or complex, it will be funded through the School Reconstruction Programme.

Over the past 10 years, our School Reconstruction Program has been transforming more than 500 schools most in need of innovation through building reconstruction and renovation.

There are 119 RAAC-identified schools currently included in the program, 13 of which are already included. Following further assessment, a further eight were added to address buildings in poor condition.

The program prioritizes school buildings in the worst condition across England. Most of the schools included in the program were chosen for reasons other than RAAC.

If there are serious issues relating to a building that the responsible authority cannot manage independently, the Department will provide further advice and support on a case-by-case basis.

How are you supporting the schools and educational environments where RAAC is located?

Every school or college with a confirmed RAAC is allocated dedicated support from a team of social workers. The project delivery team is on site to support schools and colleges to implement their mitigation plans.

They will work with them to create a customized plan based on their circumstances.

This may include using other on-site buildings, local spaces, building works in the affected area and, in some cases, installing temporary buildings.

We have provided schools with identified RAACs with additional funding for capital-funded mitigation work where required, such as shoring and on-site temporary accommodation.

We are taking steps to permanently remove RAACs from schools and colleges that currently have them, and we will provide funding to schools and colleges to permanently remove RAACs.

How are you keeping your school buildings safe?

The government has produced one of the first and largest and most comprehensive surveys of the state of school building in Europe to help it understand the condition of school sites and direct funding where it is most needed.

New research is underway to provide updated information on the property.

We have invested more than $15 billion since 2015 to keep our schools in good working order, including $1.8 billion in 2023-24.

We are also investing in more than 500 projects to build new or refurbish school buildings through our School Reconstruction Programme.

If the Department is alerted to serious safety issues in a building that cannot be managed within local resources, additional support will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

We also regularly carry out systematic studies to identify risks to building safety.

You can learn more about how to keep school buildings safe in the Education Hub.

