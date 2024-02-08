Does the US presidential election matter to the UK?





Stephen Hunsaker explores how the upcoming US election could affect the UK, suggesting that the most immediate consequences, particularly if Donald Trump is elected, will be in the realm of foreign policy.

People often say that in America we think the world doesn't revolve around the sun, but around the American flag. This may be a bit of an exaggeration, but it's also not entirely inaccurate, metaphorically speaking.

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches on 5 November, the question many Britons may be asking is: 'What does it really matter for Britain?'

The answer is a mixed bag of direct impacts on areas such as national security and foreign policy, potential opportunities for the UK post-Brexit in areas such as trade and AI, and indirect impacts on the upcoming UK general election, which is also due to be held. Late 2024.

The 2020 US presidential election appears certain to be a rematch between Democratic incumbent Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump, and who comes out on top this time is likely to have a major impact on US-UK relations.

What are the direct impacts?

On foreign policy issues, Trump, along with most other Republican candidates, campaigned on foreign policy positions that conflicted with those of the British Labor and Conservative parties. Trump wants to withdraw military aid to Ukraine (requiring the EU to reimburse the US for munitions used in Ukraine), withdraw from NATO or receive no European aid if attacked, and withdraw from NATO. threatens to upend many of the cornerstones of current U.S. foreign policy. international treaties such as the Paris Agreement (again);

If Trump wins, the lack of US support and common position could place Britain in a difficult diplomatic situation, particularly due to the escalation of wars in the Middle East, the continuation of Ukraine, and rising tensions in the East over China and Taiwan. A policy position that has traditionally been a close ally of the United States. Europe, as well as the UK, needs to become more autonomous defensively and we need to do this quickly. In doing so, if President Trump is elected, the UK and EU could move closer and further away from the US.

On the other hand, if Biden is re-elected, whichever party wins the British election, it can be expected that the differences in approaches between the United States and the United Kingdom will decrease on foreign policy issues. Britain and the United States already have close agreements on the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza and, most recently, the Houthi rebels' attacks in Yemen.

What potential opportunities will a U.S. presidency bring?

The United States remains Britain's largest single country trading partner. A free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States has been one of the Conservative government's key goals after Brexit, and negotiations began in May 2020. Although positive words were exchanged between the two sides, the Johnson government failed to sign the agreement. Tensions with President Trump's protectionist America First ideology have made concessions difficult. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on British car imports and wants Britain to open up to American foods such as chlorinated chicken and hormone-treated meat.

Less progress has been made on an agreement during Biden's presidency, which has shown no interest in striking a trade deal with the UK or any other country and instead focused on a watershed inflation reduction law that would support massive investment in domestic production.

After the next UK general election, the Conservative government is likely to continue pushing for a free trade deal with the US, but Keir Starmer and Labor have not said whether this is their position, instead saying they will focus on higher quality in smaller quantities. A trade agreement or a more targeted digital trade agreement.

Regardless of which party wins the British election, and even if either Trump or Biden wins the next election, it still seems unlikely that an agreement with the United States will be reached. Biden's positions on FTAs, international trade and the UK are unlikely to change much in his second term. President Trump has previously pushed for a deal with Britain, but it is unclear whether that will lead to an actual agreement, as Britain and Trump will continue to have diametrically opposed views on key trade issues, including tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals and foreign cars. , poultry and meat standards.

Some have argued that beyond the trade deal, the UK could act as a middle ground or arbitrator between the US and EU on global regulation, particularly green infrastructure subsidies and AI.

The prospects for green investment are looking increasingly slim as the UK fails to hit the ground running. The current government has not put forward a meaningful green investment plan and Labor recently cast doubt on its $28 billion green investment plan.

On AI, the UK has already partnered with the US and EU to host an AI summit in November 2023, with both countries attending. However, the EU and the US have taken different courses on how to regulate AI. The EU passed AI legislation in February 2024, while the US has taken a lighter approach and the regulatory outlook is distant. It is unlikely that either party will play an influential role in decisions about how the UK regulates the technology, as indecision over what approach to take has left the UK behind in the conversation.

It's unclear whether there will be any conversation about AI regulation under a Trump presidency, and it's likely that future green subsidies will be off the table entirely (look no further than Trump's utter disdain for wind turbines).

No date has been set for the UK election, but recent reports have suggested Sunak may call an election in October instead of November to avoid aligning too closely with the US election due to concerns about global unrest following the US election. There is also no evidence ahead of the UK election that a Trump victory would help the Conservatives in the opinion polls.

Either way, it is certain that the next US president will decide whether Britain will have a strong ally on the world stage, or whether he will have to navigate a more difficult path alone.

Written by Stephen Hunsaker, British researcher on Changing Europe.

