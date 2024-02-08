Iraq condemns clear assassination operation after US strike | Israel's War on Gaza News





Baghdad says the United States has become a factor of instability and threatens to drag Iraq into the cycle of conflict.

Iraq denounced a US drone strike in Baghdad that killed a commander of an Iran-aligned group, saying the US-led military coalition in the country is becoming a factor of instability.

Army spokesman Yahya Rasool said Thursday that repeated U.S. attacks in Iraq are pushing the government to end the coalition mission.

The United States has carried out frequent attacks targeting Iran-backed armed groups that it says were behind missile and drone strikes against its troops in Iraq and Syria.

On Wednesday evening, a senior commander of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has linked to an attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan, was killed in a drone strike on a vehicle in east of Baghdad, security sources said.

The targeted vehicle was used by the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, which includes dozens of armed groups, many of which are close to Iran.

US forces repeatedly and irresponsibly carry out clearly defined assassination operations, he said, adding that such strikes have no regard for civilian lives and international law.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was bombing targets in the region not to fuel escalation but to prevent escalation, according to Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi, reporting from the US capital.

This has clearly raised a lot of questions, because the escalation we have seen in the region is directly linked to and openly blamed on the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, Rattansi said. But the one thing the United States won't do is try to stop Israel from bombing Gaza.

Rasool said the U.S. strikes are even more concerning because the coalition is constantly deviating from the reasons and goals for its presence in our territory.

The United States maintains several military bases in Iraq that it and its allies use to fight ISIL (ISIS).

Last month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said talks would take place to end coalition tasks in the country.

Administrative officials [are] He also said it was not over and that there would be more attacks to come at a time and place of the United States' choosing, Rattansi said.

Targeted retaliation

Iraq's Harakat al-Nujaba movement has promised targeted reprisals, saying these crimes will not go unpunished.

He said U.S. violations would not stop without a firm official stance from the Iraqi government.

The Palestinian group Hamas said the strikes constituted a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and security, according to a statement.

For its part, Lebanese Hezbollah, supported by Iran, declared that the resistance movements in the region have complete confidence in their Iraqi counterparts and that the assassination of their commanders will only encourage them to continue their actions of support for the Palestinians.

