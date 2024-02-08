The wave of immigration should stimulate the American economy





Increased immigration will help bolster the U.S. economy by about $7 trillion over the next decade by expanding the labor force and increasing demand, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

Stronger growth will benefit the federal government because it will increase revenues by about $1 trillion more than otherwise over the period, according to the nonpartisan agency. Wages will grow more slowly, however, partly reflecting the increase in the number of less-skilled workers, according to CBO estimates.

Population growth is driving demand for goods, services and housing, the CBO said in its budget and economic outlook for the next 10 years. They also increase the productive capacity of the economy by increasing the size of the working population.

The increase in migration comes primarily from people entering the United States illegally and those released by Customs and Border Protection agents on compassionate parole or with a summons to appear before an immigration judge. After a while, many of these migrants join the workforce.

The agency's estimates come amid a fierce political debate in Washington over increasing migration at the U.S.-Mexico border and what steps should be taken to control it.

The Senate dealt a death blow Wednesday to efforts to impose new border restrictions, blocking a carefully negotiated bipartisan compromise backed by President Joe Biden after his predecessor Donald Trump and House Republican leaders denounced the 'agreement.

The CBO report highlights some of the economic benefits that can be reaped from increased immigration, a point that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made in a 60 Minutes interview on CBS News that aired February 4.

The U.S. economy has benefited from immigration over time, Powell said, while emphasizing that he was not telling Congress what to do on the issue.

The CBO projects that increased immigration will increase inflation-adjusted gross domestic product growth by 0.2 percentage points per year on average from 2024 to 2034, leaving it about 2% higher in 2034 than otherwise.

In its report, the CBO increased its estimate of the 2033 labor force by 5.2 million people, primarily due to higher net inflows from outside the country.

The growing workforce will put downward pressure on inflation-adjusted average wages, according to the agency. This effect is expected to partly reverse after 2027, but wages are still expected to be slightly lower than they would have been in 2034, according to the CBO estimate.

Wages are falling in part because many migrants are expected to take lower-paying jobs, pushing down the average wage. But an increase in labor supply also plays a role, according to the report.

The CBO has stressed that its population projections are very uncertain, especially in later years. It is assumed that the immigration surge that began in 2022 will continue until 2026, then ease.

In a briefing for reporters, CBO Director Phil Swagel said the agency failed to take into account the housing and other costs states and localities face due to increasing migration, as these do not fall under the agency's jurisdiction.

He also avoided commenting on congressional efforts to reduce the flow of migrants to the United States.

