



WASHINGTON (AP) For the first time in more than two decades, Mexico last year overtook China as the top source of U.S. imported goods. The shift reflects growing tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as U.S. efforts to import from friendlier countries closer to home.

Figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Commerce Department show that the value of goods imported by the United States from Mexico increased by nearly 5% between 2022 and 2023, to more than $475 billion. At the same time, the value of Chinese imports fell by 20%, to $427 billion.

The last time Mexican goods imported by the United States exceeded the value of Chinese imports was in 2002.

Economic relations between the United States and China have seriously deteriorated in recent years, as Beijing wages an aggressive trade fight and makes worrying military moves in the Far East.

The Trump administration began imposing tariffs on Chinese imports in 2018, arguing that Beijing's trade practices violated global trade rules. President Joe Biden kept these tariffs in place after taking office in 2021, making clear that antagonism toward China would be rare common ground for Democrats and Republicans.

Instead of offshoring their production to China, a practice in which American companies have long engaged, the Biden administration has urged companies to seek suppliers in allied countries (friendly shoring) or to repatriate their production to the United States. United (relocation). Supply chain disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have also led U.S. companies to seek supplies closer to the United States (near-shoring).

Mexico is among the beneficiaries of the growing shift away from dependence on Chinese factories. But the situation is more complicated than it seems. Some Chinese manufacturers have established factories in Mexico to exploit the benefits of the three-year-old U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which allows tariff-free trade in North America for many products.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that the trade status gives Mexico new leverage, saying it would be difficult for the United States to close the border between the two countries to limit immigration, as has was suggested during negotiations over a border bill in the U.S. Senate.

The negotiation proposes closing the border, he said. Do you think Americans, or Mexicans, but especially Americans, would approve of this? Companies wouldn't accept it, maybe for a day, but not for a week.

Some industries, notably automakers, have set up factories on both sides of the border that depend on each for a constant supply of parts.

Derek Scissors, a China specialist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, noted that the biggest declines in Chinese imports were in computers, electronics, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, all politically sensitive categories.

I don't think the U.S. is comfortable with a rebound in these areas in 2024 and 2025, Scissors said, predicting that the Sino-Mexican reversal of imports to the U.S. is unlikely to be an incident of d 'a year.

Scissors suggested that America's declining reliance on Chinese goods partly reflects distrust of Beijing's economic policies under President Xi Jinping. Xi's draconian COVID-19 lockdowns have crippled significant parts of China's economy in 2022, and his officials have raided foreign companies in apparent counterintelligence investigations.

I think American companies that decide late on Xi Jinping are unreliable, he said.

Overall, the U.S. merchandise trade deficit with the rest of the world (the gap between the value of what the United States sells and what it buys from abroad) has narrowed by 10 % last year, at $1.06 trillion.

Associate Press writer Mark Stevenson in Mexico contributed to this report.

