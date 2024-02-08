Trump Colorado vote case; US strike in BaghdadExBulletin





Today's best stories

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments today on whether former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from Colorado's ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court, citing the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, ruled in December that Trump should not be allowed to appear on the ballot because of his role on January 6.

MoveOn members hold signs reading “Disqualify Trump” during a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month. On Thursday, the court will hear arguments in an appeal of a Colorado court ruling that could bar Trump from that state's primary election. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn .

switch captionPaul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn Trump has argued that excluding him from the ballot would open the floodgates, NPR's Carrie Johnson tells Up First. She speaks with one of Trump's lawyers, who warns that today's hearing could lead to a steady stream of litigation as people try to stop everyone from President Biden and Vice -President Harris to senators and representatives, to appear on the ballot. While the justices hear arguments in Washington, Trump is expected to return to Nevada as the state holds its Republican caucuses. As the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, he is virtually guaranteed to win all of the state's delegates.

A US drone strike in the Iraqi capital has killed at least one leader of the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group, according to the Pentagon. The US military said yesterday that the commander was responsible for “planning and directly participating in attacks” against US troops in the region. Last month, an attack on a US base in Jordan killed three soldiers.

NPR's Jane Arraf reports from Baghdad, where she says the mood in the capital is “one of apprehension and fear.” Some members of the anti-American resistance to which Kataib Hezbollah belongs have called for new attacks against the United States. Arraf adds that the strike will “almost certainly” affect negotiations between the United States and Iraq over the future of American forces in the country.

Pakistanis go to the polls today in elections marred by violence. Yesterday, two bombs in Pakistan's Balochistan province killed at least 28 people and injured dozens more, authorities said. Pakistani authorities have suspended mobile phone services across the country, citing the recent attacks.

Much of the election centers on a man whose name isn't even on the ballot: former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was ousted after defying the Pakistani military and is arguably the country's most popular leader, according to NPR's Diaa Hadid. Khan is in prison and his party is not allowed to participate in the elections. Hadid reports that Khan's allies circumvented restrictions by presenting themselves as independents, using chatbots to tell voters who to vote for, holding campaign rallies on TikTok, and using social media-generated “Khan-like personas.” AI to rally their supporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday rejected Hamas' ceasefire plan, calling it “delusional.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in the region, told reporters that it was still possible to continue negotiations and that “we will work on it tirelessly until we get there.”

Several protests have taken place in recent weeks in Gaza demanding a ceasefire as residents express their frustration with Hamas leaders and Israeli bombing. Even some of those who support Hamas say the group misjudged the consequences and criticize Hamas for preparing its fighters, but not its civilians, for war. Deep dive

When it comes to combating car thefts, the St. Paul, Minnesota Police Department has focused on education and prevention. Sgt. Mike Ernster, the department's public information officer, says enforcement is important, but “we're not going to get away with making arrests.” Stephen Maturen/Getty Images .

rock caption Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Car thefts have been on the rise in the United States, but one city has managed to reduce them. The Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) found that from 2022 to 2023, car thefts in St. Paul, Minnesota, fell by nearly 40%, the largest decline of any city studied. Officials say prevention and intervention with young people have contributed to their success.

A TikTok revealing a security flaw in certain Kia and Hyundai models was behind the wave of carjackings. The video became a challenge, especially among teenagers who posted their own videos showing how quickly they could steal a car. The St. Paul Police Department conducted targeted advertising campaigns in locations where data showed high rates of vehicle theft. They also educated residents about what can make their cars vulnerable to theft and provided people with accessories that deter theft. The city's free youth sports programs and after-school programs encourage children to stay away from carjackings and more dangerous activities. Life advice

In her new book Get the Picture, journalist Bianca Bosker explains why connecting with art sometimes seems harder than it should be. Above, a visitor admires paintings at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London in 2010. Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images .

switch captionPeter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Have you ever looked at art and thought, “I don’t understand?” Bianca Bosker has written a book for you. Get the Picture explores the hard-to-understand aspects of art and the art world. She spent five years working as a gallery assistant and helping artists in their studios. She even got a job as a security guard at the Guggenheim to learn everything she could about the exclusive world of art. Even though the industry can be snobbish, here are his tips for having a meaningful artistic experience:

To slow down. Take your time looking at a work rather than trying to see everything in the gallery. Challenge yourself to notice five specific things about the artwork. Go to the source. Stay away from museums and fine arts in schools, galleries and garages.

Do you want to create your own art? Check out Life Kit's guide to adding creativity to your life and creating an art habit.

3 things to know before you leave

A Spanish seafood company says its octopus farming would benefit wild animals, citing growing demand for octopus meat. Here, an octopus is seen at the Get Fish Market in Sydney, Australia last December. Jenny Evans/Getty Images .

rock captionJenny Evans/Getty Images

Jenny Evans/Getty Images A Spanish company is facing backlash against its plan to commercially farm octopus for food. Activists say animals are too smart. Move over, Amazon Prime. Six months after TikTok unveiled its e-commerce functionality, TikTok Shop has taken over the app. But some users feel that the ads deteriorate the user experience. A wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl 20 years ago caused a global meltdown. In Toxic: Women, Fame, and the Tabloid 2000s, author Sarah Ditum explores how society has since reckoned with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson's “Nipplegate” moment.

