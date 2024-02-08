US Senate advances wartime aid package for Ukraine, Israel | US Congress





The Senate advanced a wartime aid package for Ukraine and Israel on Thursday, reviving an effort that had stalled because of Republican opposition to a border security bill they were pushing for then abandoned.

A day after blocking a measure that would have combined tough new border restrictions with security aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, the Senate voted 67-32 to begin the review of the $95 billion emergency aid bill. Several Republicans who voted to block the broader border package agreed to open a debate on the foreign policy-only version of the measure after being given the opportunity to propose changes, including border control measures. immigration which have been suppressed.

As kyiv begs Washington for help fighting Russian forces on the front lines, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the preliminary vote as a good first step. But its prospects remained unclear, with Republicans threatening to impose a lengthy amendment process.

Failure to pass this bill would only embolden autocrats like [Russias Vladimir] Putin and [Chinas] XI [Jinping], who want nothing more than the decline of the Americas, Schumer said after the vote. He added: We will continue to work on this bill until the work is completed.

But many obstacles remain before the bill can pass the Senate. Some far-right Republicans, who opposed both the bipartisan border bill and the standalone foreign aid package, have made clear they will not allow the Senate to fast-track the proposal. Their procedural maneuvers could push the timetable for passage of the bills to next week.

I will object to anything speeding up the passage of these rotten foreign spending bills, said Sen. Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, on X. It's a terrible idea to introduce and d 'pass a bill that attempts to secure other countries' borders before securing ours. We need to solve our problems here at home in a REAL way.

If the Senate passes the bill, it will face more uncertainty in the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority and are increasingly opposed to sending additional aid to Ukraine. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said members of his caucus are prepared to use every legislative tool available to ensure we get comprehensive national security legislation down to the line. 'arrival.

The time has come for extreme Maga [Make America Great Again] Republicans and the pro-Putin caucus must stop the political stunts and come together in a bipartisan way to support Americas national security priorities, Jeffries said.

Thursday's session came a day after the Senate voted 49-50 against advancing the bipartisan border bill. Sixty votes were needed to begin debate on the bill, but 44 Republican senators and six of their Democratic colleagues blocked the bill from moving forward. Only four Senate Republicans, including James Lankford, an Oklahoma Republican who helped negotiate the border deal, supported advancing the bill.

Schumer initially supported moving the bill forward, but he later changed his vote, a procedural maneuver that would allow him to take up the bill again later. In a speech Wednesday before the vote, Schumer criticized Republicans for their opposition to the bipartisan bill and accused them of following Donald Trump's political orders. The former president had called on Republicans to oppose the border deal, fearing how it could affect the presidential race, and his campaigns are focused on the immigration issue.

Donald Trump doesn't like that the Senate is finally reaching a bipartisan agreement on the border. So he asked Republicans to kill him, Schumer said. He believes it is far better to keep the border in chaos so he can exploit it for personal political gain. And the Republican spines in the Senate, nowhere to be found, are willing to waste our best chance at fixing the border in order to elevate what they see as Donald Trump's interests above the interests of the country.

Many Democrats expressed exasperation with Republicans' insistence that the foreign aid package include provisions on border security, just a day after rejecting a proposal that would address both issues. After Wednesday's failed vote, Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and member of the negotiating team, criticized Republicans as dysfunctional.

The American people want us to solve tough problems, like fixing the broken asylum system, and their shamed Republicans would rather shout about the border on cable news than pass legislation, Murphy said. But the future of global stability and desperately needed humanitarian aid hangs in the balance, which is why I'm prepared to pass a supplemental funding bill with or without the border provisions.

