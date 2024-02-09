US steelmakers outraged over billion-dollar deal that 'sells' their workers to foreign entity





FOX Business' Lydia Hu speaks with local USW union presidents who say the industry is being “sold out to the highest bidder.”

Steel has become an integral part of the American economy. But with much of the sector being “sold to the highest bidder,” members of the United Steelworkers (USW) union are concerned about the transaction.

“It was the workers who led the force to make profits, and in the end, they sold to the highest bidder to line their own pockets, and left these guys holding the bag with an uncertain future.”, Local 1219 President Michael Evanovich told FOX Business' Lydia Hu Thursday in an interview on “Mornings with Maria.”

In December, US Steel announced it would sell the company to the world's fourth-largest steelmaker, Japan's Nippon Steel. The deal was valued at $14.9 billion, a 40% premium to US Steel's stock price at the time.

And while shareholders have seen positive benefits from the merger, union members are expressing concerns about their job security and future at a foreign company.

“I feel like they haven't already put America first by selling their products to a foreign entity,” said Don Furko, president of USW Local 1557.

Local presidents of the United Steelworkers union express concerns about the sale of US Steel to a Japan-based company with FOX Business' Lydia Hu. (Fox News)

U.S. Steel said in a February statement that Nippon Steel's investment “will strengthen the U.S. steel industry for the benefit of American customers, employees and communities.”

Nippon Steel also stood by initial claims that it would respect and honor the union's collective bargaining agreement, promising “no layoffs or facility closures as a result of this transaction, we will not offshore existing U.S. manufacturing capacity and the US Steel headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh. ” a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Last year, US Steel issued layoff warnings to 1,000 employees at its Granite City, Ill., plant, saying it planned to lay off 60% of workers due to inactivity. indefinite iron and steel production operations at the plant.

FOX Business Lydia Hu joins Varney & Co. to report on U.S. Steel and its decision to enter into a smaller deal with a Japanese company.

“There are these small businesses that depend on that revenue to get in, and those businesses want those people to come and spend their money,” said Edith Arnold, a woman whose relative has worked at the plant for more than 30 years. » said the local KVI. “You arrested them, what are they going to do?”

Layoffs at the Granite City, Illinois, plant could be devastating for local families and the economy. FOX 2 Reports.

In December, the White House said the deal merited “serious consideration,” while former President Donald Trump said he would block the acquisition altogether.

“We put high tariffs on steel. I saved the steel companies. And now Japan is buying American steel,” Trump told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Mornings Futures” this week. “US Steel: Do you know what a name is? It's the most important name. Fifty years ago, there was no company like US Steel. Now that Japan is buying it, I don't don't think I'd let this deal go through.”

Pilar Arias of FOX Business contributed to this report.

