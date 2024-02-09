New protest laws regarding face coverings and fireworks





The new law will crack down on dangerous disorder following a warning from police chiefs that some protesters are not only threatening the law-abiding majority but are using face coverings to hide their identities to avoid criminal convictions.

Police already have the power to ask individuals to remove themselves from designated protests where they believe a crime is likely to occur, but this new offense gives police the power to arrest individuals who defy orders and break the rules. A person is imprisoned for one month and fined 1,000.

Flares and other fireworks will also be banned from protests, and protesters will no longer be able to use their right to protest as a reasonable excuse to commit destructive crimes such as road blockades.

Recent large-scale protests have seen the use of flares and other fireworks, which have been fired at police, creating a risk of serious injury. The new offense makes it illegal to possess flares, fireworks and other fireworks during public processions and protests. Offenders may have to pay a $1,000 fine.

The measure, which will be introduced in the Criminal Justice Bill, would also make climbing war memorials a specific public order offense, punishable by three months in prison and a $1,000 fine. This comes after recent incidents in which individuals have led mass protests and walked away from large national monuments, showing blatant disrespect for those who have given their lives for this country.

Along with the new crimes, the ability to use the right to protest as a reasonable or lawful excuse to commit some crimes has also been removed, ensuring that protest is not used as a defense to offenses such as obstructing a public road or locking out a vehicle. By public nuisance.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said:

Recent protests have shown a small number of people dedicated to harming and intimidating the law-abiding majority.

The right to protest is of utmost importance to our county. However, bringing flares to a march to cause damage and disruption is not protest, it is dangerous.

That's why we give police the power to prevent these crimes on our streets.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington, head of public order at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said:

We welcome proposals to create new offenses relating to war memorials and flares, and to make it clear that covering one's face at protests to hide one's identity is not acceptable.

These changes are consistent with conversations we have had with the Home Office to ensure we have the powers necessary to balance the rights of those who wish to protest with those affected by them.

Fortunately, the use of flares and fireworks in public order events is rare, but it is still very dangerous. Safety is our top concern when policing these events, and effectively banning these items during protests can only help our mission to ensure events can proceed without anyone being harmed.

As with all police powers, these new powers will be used where appropriate, proportionate and necessary to achieve police objectives.

Policing is not anti-protest, but there is a difference between protest and criminal activity, and we are committed to responding quickly and effectively to activists who deliberately disrupt people's lives through reckless and criminal conduct.

Superintendent of Police Andy Marsh, from the College of Policing, said:

I welcome the new offenses this Bill will provide for police officers who work hard to police protests and keep people safe in complex environments.

The safety of both those protesting and others nearby trying to conduct business is a priority and our training and guidance focuses on balancing the rights of those protesting with those of those affected. The new law makes it clear that protests are now no excuse for serious disruption.

As with previous changes, the College of Policing will work quickly to provide practical advice, training and support to leverage these new powers.

Speaking to police chiefs at a roundtable on Tuesday (February 6), the Home Secretary thanked police for their efforts and successes in keeping the public safe during recent protests.

Since October 7, 2023, there have been more than 1,000 protests and rallies, with more than 26,000 police officers on shift and 600 arrests between October 7 and December 17 alone.

The Home Secretary called on his staff to continue to use all their powers to maintain order in the face of evolving challenges.

The measures announced today (8 February 2024) are part of the government's crackdown on ongoing disruptive protests, criminalizing practices such as locking and giving police the power to stop and search items such as padlocks and super glue. It follows legislation passed last year granting the authority to do so. , if it is suspected that an attempt is being made to cause disruption.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 will make it easier to tackle public harm caused by protesters. The Government is actively working with the police to ensure that the powers they have to maintain order are effective and to enable the police to develop practical and workable solutions to maintain order. Respond to identified gaps within the existing legal framework.

Police figures from the most recent Just Stop Oil campaign showed that 657 protesters were arrested under the government's Public Order Act 2023 in 2023, showing that existing powers are effective in managing disruptive protests.

The measure will be introduced as an amendment at the House of Commons' criminal justice bill report stage and will apply in England and Wales.

