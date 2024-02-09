UK weather: Snow falls in parts of England as schools close and commuters experience chaos | uk news





Snow has begun to cover parts of England, with up to 25cm of snow expected to fall on Thursday.

Dozens of schools have closed in northern England and northern Wales, and disruption is expected on roads and railways.

An amber alert is in place across the Pennines, most of northern England, most of Scotland, Pitlochry and Northern Ireland.

Latest UK weather as county closes all schools

The snow cleared off particularly quickly in Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham, with Met Office spokesman Ollie Claydon previously saying the worst of the weather was yet to come.

“We are more likely to see material accumulation this morning and into the afternoon,” he added. “The snow risk for tomorrow is moving much further north, and it will be a slightly drier day.”

Image: Snow falls in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire. Photo: PA Image: Eye of Bwlchgwyn – the third highest village in Wales. Photo: Sarah Jane Lee

Sky News northern England correspondent Shingi Mararike, currently based in Harden, West Yorkshire, said the snow was falling “thick and fast”.

“The scenes are postcard-like and picturesque, but they also come with risks,” he said.

Get the weather forecast for your location

Sky News national correspondent Tom Parmenter, who lives in Buxton, Derbyshire, said it was “not really surprising to see snow in Buxton” but it had “caused confusion”.

“We’ve seen a lot of schools close, we’ve seen roads closed and we’ve seen quite a few terrible accidents happening on the roads,” he said.

Image: People enjoying the snow at Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, Peak District. Photo:PA

Warning applied

An amber warning for snow across the Peak District and South Pennines will remain in place until 6pm on Thursday, with up to 25cm and a “very widespread” 15cm expected across the Highlands.

A separate amber warning for snow and ice lasted until 3pm on Thursday across north Wales and north-west Shropshire, where 20 to 25 cm of snow was expected to fall in areas above 200 metres.

Image: A weather warning has been issued for early Thursday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

A rain warning is in place for most of southern England and south-east Wales, including London and Cardiff, with between 15 and 25 mm of rain likely to fall until 6am on Friday, with up to 45 mm of rain likely in higher reaches.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold snap warning for the Midlands and northern England until 8pm on Thursday, warning of risks to infrastructure and vulnerable people.

School closures were also reported in Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Cumbria.

How about Friday?

Image: Warning issued at the start of Friday. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

The snow is expected to ease on Friday, but warnings are still in place.

Five yellow weather warnings for snow and ice will be in place, two of which will cover Scotland and one covering northern England and the Midlands.

READ MORE: Full list of UK areas expected to see snow this week Category 6 hurricane suggested amid 'more intense' weather

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will also be issued for Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for rain will remain in place for parts of southern England and Wales until 6am.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-weather-snow-covers-parts-of-country-as-schools-close-and-commuters-face-disruption-13066867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos