



Writing in the Wall Street Journal, the editorial board called for an end to the conspiracy theories circulating around America's most scrutinized couple: Maybe the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl, or maybe not. Maybe Ms. Swift and Mr. Kelce will live happily ever after, in a world-historic setback for the breakup song art form, or maybe not. Maybe she will support Mr. Biden again, or maybe not. But the CIA doesn't orchestrate everything, any more than the Illuminati, the Freemasons, Elvis, JFK, Bigfoot, Opus Dei or the lizard aliens who live among us.

Examining football beyond Kelce, Sally Jenkins in the Washington Post decried the failure to adequately respond to the long-term physical damage many players suffer: It's hard to say how much embarrassment it will take and revelation to force these rotten NFL owners to accept responsibility for the dangers of the game from which they rake billions and to stop treating the players like disposable napkins at their profit banquet. (Madelynn Coldiron, Frankfort, Ky.)

On the NPR website, Linda Holmes described the turtleneck worn by a protagonist in the new Prime Video series, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, as being so sweet and luscious you could put a scoop on a slice of pie. (Tutt Stapp-McKiernan, Castleton, Virginia)

In the Boston Globe, Brian McGrory criticized Ralph de la Torre, the chief executive of Steward Health Care Systems, for his vanity and insensitivity as he roamed Boston: when he moved Stewards' headquarters to Dallas ago five years, he didn't leave many friends behind. and you can probably lose the m among several. (Michael Costa, Bristol, RI and Tom Abbott, Alameda, CA)

Also in the Boston Globe, Beth Teitell zoomed in closely on developer Richard Friedman's casual effect and rich-man attire: His hair was silver. His tan was that of a yacht. His white shirt had an inner glow. Let's waste no time on God's ideal blue blazer and move straight to her jeans, which were so subtly distressed and pressed that I half-expected to catch Ralph Lauren in the shadows. (John Halloran, Danielson, Connecticut, and James Morris, Cambridge, Massachusetts, among others)

