



British Home Secretary James Cleverly said he had apologized and arranged compensation for a human rights activist who was unlawfully detained at Gatwick Airport as he returned to the UK from a UN conference in Switzerland.

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, a prominent Bahrain human rights activist and advocacy director at the London-based NGO Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, is a torture survivor who fled to the UK in 2012 to escape persecution by Bahraini authorities.

Al-Wadai was stopped by British Border Force officials after returning from Geneva on September 29 last year. In Geneva, he addressed the UN Human Rights Council about the abuses suffered by political prisoners in Bahrain.

He said he was detained for two and a half hours at Gatwick and was not given a full explanation as to why he was detained.

His lawyers launched legal action against the Home Secretary over his unlawful detention at the airport, which the government settled with hundreds of pounds in compensation and a written apology from Cleverly.

A letter sent by government lawyers in response to the legal claim states: Following customer complaints, SSHD [secretary of state for the home department] We have reviewed his records and acknowledge that your client was unlawfully detained. SSHD will apologize to your client for the officer's actions and provide compensation for any suffering caused.

We have checked your clients immigration records and updated them to prevent this from happening in the future. The Secretary of State cannot identify what powers are intended to be exercised.

The government letter was written in response to a legal challenge and was addressed to Alwadaeis's lawyer, Ben Keith of 5SAH, who submitted a pre-action protocol letter to challenge Gatwick detention.

Keith argued that Border Patrol officials were unlawfully exercising their authority under immigration regulations to stop, detain and arrest individuals without suspicion.

He called on the Interior Ministry to update Alwadaei's records by removing flags that could trigger future automated checks at the border.

The government letter states: Of course, the Secretary of State for the Home Office cannot provide assurances that your client will not be stopped or questioned by Border Force officers in the normal course of business. Do by that way.

Alwadaei said: Exposing human rights violations against the Bahraini regime has often resulted in personal costs and reprisals for me and my family in Bahrain. It was very painful for me to be detained upon my return to the UK. The detentions came shortly after the Bahraini regime pledged to invest $1 billion in the British economy and was rewarded by the British government removing it from its list of human rights priorities.

He said he was stopped at British airports at least eight times. The UK government must uphold the law to ensure that no one is unjustly detained, especially those who advocate for human rights.

Keith said: I am concerned that my client has been unlawfully detained. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport did not provide a reason. So one can only guess whether the reason he was stopped was because of an undisclosed watch list, an Interpol notification, or simple incompetence.

Last year, some lawmakers raised concerns about Bahrain being removed from the Foreign Office's list of human rights priority countries just days after it pledged to invest $1 billion in the UK.

In May 2023, the Home Office's secret policy to detain people at airports who had a right to reside in the UK and owed NHS debt was found to be unlawful.

A Home Office spokesperson said: The Border Force's top priority is keeping our borders secure and we will never compromise on this. Officers may stop arriving passengers for further investigation if entry eligibility is not immediately met.

