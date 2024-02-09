



By Ian YoungsEntertainment and Arts Reporter

Getty Images Olly Alexander is Britain's most famous musician in many years.

Singer Olly Alexander has surprised Eurovision fans by revealing the chorus to his song Dizzy, which he will perform to represent Britain at the song contest in May this year.

The former Years and Years frontman posted 20 seconds of the club-friendly, pulsating pop song on social media.

He also announced that the full track will be available on March 1st.

Despite only hearing bits and pieces, some fans are beginning to speculate whether this could end England's long wait for victory.

“EUROVISION WINNER FOR SURE,” one user enthused on Instagram.

“I think Dizzy is really good. It’s going straight into my playlist.” There is another text written on X.

However, they added: “Of course, I didn’t put Britain in the context of winning Eurovision in this way. I’m not sure about the top five. You have to be careful on stage and sing convincingly!”

BBC Radio 2's Eurovision presenter Scott Mills responded: “YAAAAAAS here we gooooo”.

Co-host Rylan had an advance copy. “I’ve been singing this song for months, it’s so catchy,” he wrote.

In the video, Alexander can be seen performing the song on a rooftop at night, wearing a pinstripe jacket with cut-off sleeves, a matching skirt and a home-made rosette badge.

He sings: “So won’t your kisses make me dizzy / Will you take my hand and spin me / Till the moment will never end?”

Kiltral whole milk

The song lives up to his promise he made last December that it would be “not a ballad” but “electronic, danceable.”

It was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who produced hit songs by Dua Lipa, Chic, and Charli XCX.

Alexander will hope to improve on Britain's disappointing Eurovision performance last year, when Mae Muller finished second from last.

England have not won the title since 1997 and their recent performances have been generally disappointing.

The British singer's teaser video came hours after she posted a photo of herself upside down on a swing wearing nothing but a kilt, tattered socks and one shoe, along with a message along with the title and release date.

This may or may not be a clue as to his intended performance routine for the finals in Malmo, Sweden on May 11.

Alexander is already known to music fans across Europe for singing Years and Years hits including Desire, King and If You're Over Me.

He is also a Bafta-nominated actor for his leading role in Channel 4's powerful AIDS drama It's A Sin.

