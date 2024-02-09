The US military spent billions on a new helicopter that will never fly again





The U.S. Army is ending its latest effort to build a new armed reconnaissance helicopter, known as Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, an abrupt change in direction that marks one of the department's most significant program cancellations in history. over the last decade.

The service had already spent at least $2 billion on the program and had requested an additional $5 billion over the next five years, according to budget documents.

The helicopter program arrived in 2018 with high expectations. Army leaders hoped it would serve as a model for new approaches to acquiring its most complex and expensive weapons systems. Prototypes from Bell Textron and Lockheed Martins Sikorsky were expected to fly later this year. And, perhaps most importantly, the aircraft was to provide a much-needed armed reconnaissance solution after decades of starts and stops.

But on Thursday, top Army acquisition officials outlined a new vision and major overhaul of aviation. In addition to ending FARA, the Army plans to get rid of its entire Shadow and Raven unmanned aircraft fleets, said Doug Bush, the services' acquisition manager.

It will also stop deploying its new UH-60 Lima model Black Hawk utility helicopter replacement, the Victor model, to the Army National Guard and will instead deploy UH-60 Mike models, the latest variant used in the active force, Bush said.

Finally, the service will delay the purchase of its next-generation helicopter engine, which was to be used in all UH-60 and AH-64 Apache attack helicopters as well as to power the FARA.

Instead, Bush said the military would devote newly available money to the Black Hawks, the latest variant of the CH-47F Block II Chinook cargo helicopter, the future long-range assault aircraft and efforts research and development to accelerate its unmanned aerial reconnaissance capability.

Gen. James Rainey, the acquisition official overseeing the program, said he did not view the cancellation as a failure for Army Futures Command, the Austin, Texas-based office that is leading the service modernization efforts. .

“We are making great progress, we have momentum, the overwhelming majority of our major modernization efforts are either on schedule or ahead of schedule and starting to translate into capabilities,” he said Thursday to journalists.

Priority

The Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft, or FARA, was intended to fill the gap in military aviation's No. 1 mission: armed reconnaissance. Over the past 10 years, following the retirement of the Vietnam-era OH-58 Kiowa Warrior helicopter, which had long performed this mission, the service has relied on the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, more expensive, associated with the Shadow unmanned aircraft system.

An RQ-7 Shadow drone takes off during a training flight at Volk Field, Wisconsin (Vaughn R. Larson/US Army)

The Army has twice already canceled possible efforts to replace the armed scout. In 2004, it ended the Comanche program after spending $9 billion to produce two prototypes.

Four years later, the armed reconnaissance helicopter was canceled.

In the last attempt before FARA, the service asked industry to bring off-the-shelf commercial aircraft to a takeoff to fulfill the armed reconnaissance mission, but the Army gave up on that effort in 2013, not finding nothing that met all his expectations. requirements.

Five years ago, the service unveiled Army Futures Command, a new command intended to improve upon the service modernization program's track record. FARA has quickly become a flagship effort of the command, tasked with fielding a fully modernized force by 2030.

At the same time, the army is developing a second helicopter program, the future long-range assault aircraft. Bell Textron was awarded the contract to supply its V-280 tiltrotor aircraft for the late 2022 program.

Skeptics question whether the Army can successfully acquire two planes simultaneously, but military leaders have said they have no choice.

When asked which program he would choose if future budgets did not allow for both, Maj. Gen. Wally Rugen, then director of the AFC's Future Vertical Lift cross-functional team, said those efforts are not a necessity, but an imperative.

Modernization is an imperative, so as long as that remains the Army's priority, which I think will continue to be finding ways to execute these programs, he told Defense News in 2021. I don't see not that as a choice.

In a statement Thursday evening, Sikorsky said its prototype, the X2, offers speed, range and agility that no other helicopter in the world can match.

We remain confident in the X2 aircraft to meet the needs of U.S. and international missions today and in the future, the statement said. We are disappointed with this decision and will await a debriefing from the American army to better understand its choice.

Vision for vertical lifting

Army officials said the service still has a need for armed reconnaissance, but the technology has changed. The service will no longer rely on a manned helicopter to carry out the majority of armed reconnaissance missions and will instead turn to unmanned aircraft and sensors to carry out these missions.

The future will depend on who can effectively integrate humans and machines, and how to optimize both things, Rainey said.

In a statement, Army Chief of Staff Randy George said the service was influenced by the battlefield in Ukraine. We could see there that aerial reconnaissance has fundamentally changed.

Sensors and weapons mounted on various unmanned systems and in space are more ubiquitous, more widespread and less expensive than ever, he added.

The Service plans to conclude FARA prototyping activities in late fiscal year 2024, which will provide the Service and industry with the opportunity to complete technology development transferable to other programs.

Although Bush did not say exactly how much money would be available for other efforts to boost the military's air tier, he said the military plans to spend more on reconnaissance UASs, which are more capable of Survive high-level fights, including Future Tactics. UAS and effects launched.

The Army's inventory of small, runway-independent UAS includes more than 575 Shadows and 19,000 Ravens.

The service had long planned to retire part of its Shadow fleet, developed over years of counterinsurgency. Raven, a small unmanned aircraft, is also an aging platform and the service views it as no longer effective in multi-domain operations against near-peer adversaries.

The Army has sought to replace Shadow with a future tactical UAS. In 2022, after an approximately four-year competition, the Army awarded AeroVironment an $8 million contract to provide its Jump 20 system as an interim FTUAS capability for a single brigade.

To buy more, the Army held a second competition and, about a year ago, chose five companies to move forward. It quickly eliminated the incumbent operator AeroVironment. In September 2023, the Army reduced the group to just two companies, manufacturer Shadow Textron and Griffon Aerospace. Both are still building prototypes in hopes of winning an FTUAS production contract.

According to Brig. Gen. David Phillips, program manager for Army Aviation, plans to get FTUAS prototypes into the hands of operational users by FY25.

And the Army is pushing to award a contract for a short-range launch effect in early 2025, he said. The service plans to acquire short, medium and long range launched effects as part of its modernization process.

The FLRAA program will continue as planned, Bush said, and the Army will work to stay on track to field the first operational unit by FY30.

U.S. Army Spc. William Ellison launches an RQ-11 Raven drone during an operator course at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, October 13, 2021. (PFC. Gauret Stearns/US Army)

Make adjustments

Without a future second vertical lifting platform as part of the Army's modernization plans, the service will devote more money to modernizing its current fleet.

The service wants a new multi-year contract for the UH-60M purchase starting in FY26, when the current multi-year contract expires, according to Bush.

After planning not to purchase CH-47F Block II Chinooks for the active force to free up funds for FVL efforts in 2018, the Army is now reversing that decision and plans to officially enter production, leading to future full-rate production, Bush said.

Meanwhile, the Army announced it would downsize its Victor Black Hawk model utility helicopters, which feature digital cockpits and are intended to replace older Lima model aircraft for the Army National Guard. Bush said the program has seen a significant increase in costs.

The Army said it views Model V technology as a stepping stone in its quest for a digital backbone for its FVL fleet, which would allow mission systems to integrate seamlessly with the architecture of the 'plane.

Redstone Defense Systems won a contract in spring 2014 to take a cockpit designed by Northrop Grumman and integrate the technology into V-model prototypes. The Army then partnered with Corpus Christi Army Depot, Texas, to convert the Lima models into Victor models at a rate of 48 aircraft per year, which some have called too slow, as it would take about 15 years for the service to produce all 760. Model V aircraft to replace the Guard's L models.

Phillips said the Army has delivered 60 Model Vs to the Guard and plans to continue fielding them through fiscal 2024. The service will provide Guard Mike-model Black Hawks to meet fleet requirements instead .

The Model V encountered software reliability issues during its operational test and initial evaluation in 2019, partially delaying the program. The program was further delayed when the Army was unable to reschedule a new operational test and obtain certification to fly in national airspace at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Army completed its second initial operational test and evaluation of the Model V in summer 2022.

Bush said the Army still intended to purchase its next-generation engine, but would delay production for an indefinite period. The effort, known as the Turbine Engine Improvement Program, is already years behind schedule.

According to Phillips, six ITEP engines are being tested, two in FARA competitors and two more that will be used in the first UH-60s in May for testing.

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist covering ground warfare for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

