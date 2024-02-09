



The annual Mystery Shopper Research Program is designed to evaluate prospective students' inquiry experiences through a variety of channels.

For aecc, our 20 offices across India, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Australia received dozens of inquiries via phone, email, live chat and social media.

The agency's Malaysia office scored 86 out of 100, better than any other agency globally that participated in the tracking program.

“We are very proud of the outstanding performance of the team across the aecc network and, in this case, the Malaysian office,” said Daryl Fong, the agency’s chief operating officer.

“The results of Edified EET demonstrate aeccs’ commitment to providing a world-class student experience across our global network.”

The organization has 55 offices in 16 countries.

Overall, when compared to 128 institutions worldwide, the aecc ranked third globally for ‘responsiveness’ and outperformed all institutions in the UK.

According to the 2023 Institutions Survey, conducted earlier in the year by Agent Tracker, six of the top ten scoring institutions globally are from the ANZ region, with Auckland University of Technology taking the top spot.

“We are very proud of the teams in the aecc network”

On average, responses from Scottish universities were rated as the friendliest and most trusted in the world.

Jake Foster, aecc's chief commercial officer, said trustworthy third-party reviews “don't have to be scary” and told the aecc “what we can do better to provide the best possible experience for prospective students, wherever they are.” He added that it provided an opportunity to ask “whether they are aware of it.”

The survey also found that aecc's approach to mobile-based inquiry channels was highly regarded and that WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were the preferred communication channels for many Gen Z students.

The aecc noted that globally, two out of three institutions have not yet incorporated this option.

Developed in partnership with student transition expert UniQuest, the tracker survey assesses 41 criteria including inquiry channels, responsiveness, quality of communication, follow-up and impact.

It is also designed to highlight “the scale of lost enrollment opportunities and clear areas for improvement for institutions.”

The goal of having aecc as the first educational agent to participate in the study was “to understand how aecc responds to potential student inquiries and to obtain an objective assessment of how their inquiry experience compares to that provided by the institution.” said Chris Davis, principal consultant at Edified

Davis, who was the project lead for theaecc EET (to be conducted between July and September 2023), added: “It was a pleasure to work with an organization like aecc that is student-centered and truly committed to learning, innovation and adaptation to deliver the best outcomes for students. “Service available.”

