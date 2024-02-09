Degree Apprenticeship: How to Get a Degree for Free





If you want to get a degree but are worried about finances or aren't sure whether a traditional university course is right for you, a degree apprenticeship may be a good option for you.

A degree apprenticeship allows you to study for an undergraduate or master's degree, gain valuable industry experience and earn a salary while you work. Your off-the-job training takes place during working hours and you do not have to pay tuition fees.

Find out everything you need to know about degree apprenticeships here.

What is a Degree Apprenticeship?

A degree apprenticeship is a job in which you receive training. Upon completion of your apprenticeship, you will earn an undergraduate or master's degree, just like someone who earned their degree through the traditional route.

Your training will be paid for from your apprenticeship fund, so unlike traditional university courses, you won't have to pay tuition fees out of your own pocket. Plus, you can earn a competitive salary while you study.

Although you will study part-time at university, approximately 80% of your time will be spent on practical work. This allows you to gain a recognized qualification while gaining real-world work experience.

A degree apprenticeship is a level 6 or 7 apprenticeship.

Who can do a Degree Apprenticeship and what are the requirements?

The requirements for each degree apprenticeship are different.

Some level 6 apprenticeships require at least five GCSEs at grades 9 to 4 (or A*-C based on previous grades), including English and maths. However, you can also progress to a degree apprenticeship from a lower level apprenticeship or another qualification such as a T level.

This means that you must be at least 18 years old to take part in most degree apprenticeships, but there is no age limit.

But employers are looking not only for grades, but also for other skills such as communication, teamwork, and passion. They may also value previous industry experience as much as formal qualifications.

How much does a degree apprentice earn?

The amount you can earn depends on the specific apprenticeship. However, many employers offer apprentices a salary of at least 20,000 per year.

Apprentices often move on to well-paying jobs after completing their training. Recent analysis shows that the average salary for a former Level 6 apprentice one year after completing the program was 34,620.

What types of degree apprenticeships are available?

Degree apprenticeships are available in a variety of industries including engineering, science, law, marketing and digital.

For example, you can earn a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree through an apprenticeship in civil engineering, nursing or biomedical sciences. Other apprenticeships can lead to a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Laws degree in Digital Marketing.

Health Education England (HEE), the NHS recruitment and training body, has also confirmed funding for new doctor degree apprenticeships.

Hundreds of degree apprenticeships are available throughout the year.

Browsing through apprenticeships and filtering by level and location can be a great way to get inspiration for a degree apprenticeship that excites you.

How to Apply for a Degree Apprenticeship

Apply for a degree apprenticeship directly with your employer. You can now search for degree apprenticeships through the Apprenticeship Finder website or UCAS.

Applying for a degree apprenticeship is similar to applying for a job. This means that, unlike university courses, you can apply for a degree apprenticeship at any time.

Applications will vary depending on the apprenticeship, but you will likely be required to submit a resume and be interviewed.

If you would like to receive tailored advice on your application, you can speak to a careers counselor free of charge through the National Career Service. You can contact us in a variety of ways, including by phone, web chat, or in person.

