



This agreement marks the first step in providing proven, cutting-edge SMR technology privately to the UK.

Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania February 8, 2023 Westinghouse Electric Company today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Community Nuclear Power, Ltd. (CNP). The contract will enable the UK to deploy its first privately funded fleet of small modular nuclear reactors. Westinghouse AP300 SMR. This is an important step in making this new energy sector a reality, with commercial operations expected by the early 2030s.

The contract is to build four AP300 SMRs in the North Teesside region of northeast England. The region is experiencing significant industrial and economic development, which is increasing demand for carbon-free and reliable power. CNP is also working with strategic partners, including Jacobs and Interpath Advisory, to develop fully licensed land for the project, targeting 2027. The project is privately funded.

The project follows the UK government's recently announced consultation on alternative routes to market for new nuclear projects and complements and supports Westinghouse's participation in the Great Britain (GBN) SMR technology selection process. This collaboration will further scale up workforce, training and supply chain localization through multiple deployment projects.

This project combines Westinghouse's proven technology and mature supply chain with deep expertise in nuclear program delivery in a region that is transforming the industrial landscape. Paul Foster, Community Nuclear Powers CEO, said: “We are delighted to be working with Westinghouse to support civil deployment in North Teesside.”

“We are grateful to Community Nuclear Power for the incredible opportunity to bring our proven, advanced AP300 SMR technology to the UK market,” said David Durham, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. Our AP300 SMR not only supports grid generation, but is also ideally suited to industrial sites for its ability to generate clean and safe energy and produce hydrogen, e-fuels, desalination and district heating.

In May 2023, Westinghouse launched the AP300 small modular reactor, the only SMR based on the proven AP1000 technology, an advanced large-scale third-generation reactor already in operation worldwide. Unlike all other SMRs in development with first-of-a-kind technology and risk, the Westinghouses AP300 SMR leverages AP1000 engineering, components and supply chain to streamline licensing and leverage available technology. Together, these factors provide confidence that the first operating units will be delivered in the early 2030s. The favorable economics of the AP300 SMR are based on robust analysis and existing project costs of AP1000 reactors already operating or under development on three continents. The AP300 SMR is already being considered by customers in the UK, Europe and North America.

Header Caption: AP300 Compact Modular Reactor – the only SMR based on proven technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://info.westinghousenuclear.com/news/westinghouse-and-uks-community-nuclear-power-collaborate-to-deploy-fleet-of-ap300-small-modular-reactors

