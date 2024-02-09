Arctic blast drops 10 inches of snow as weather maps turn purple.





A blizzard is set to hit the UK, with some areas seeing up to 10 inches of snow.

An Arctic blast is set to freeze the country and disrupt travel as a yellow weather warning is in place.

Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the highlands of the Peak District and southern Pennines, where an amber warning is in place from midday until 6pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries, Galloway, the Central Belt, Fife and the Grampians are set to be blanketed by snow and ice bombs.

Snow is expected to fall across most of the UK today.

WXCharts.com

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Across most of the region away from southern England we will be met with moist air spreading in from the south.”

“Where mild air meets cold air, rain, sleet and snow can occur, with some areas at risk of 2 to 5 cm of snow, while some areas may see little or no snow.

“Accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are likely at higher elevations, while up to 25 cm of snow could fall over 200 meters within the amber warning area, where snow may drift due to strong or gusty easterly winds.

“As the mild air from the south gradually pushes northwards, the focus on winter risks also shifts northwards with warnings issued for Scotland.”

The freezing conditions are the result of Arctic air masses pushing over the UK colliding with a rainfall front moving northeast across England and Wales.

latest developments

Snow is expected to fall across most of the UK.

dad

A yellow rain warning covers much of southern England and south-east Wales. The warning began at 2 a.m. today and continues until 6 a.m. Friday.

Another yellow snow and ice warning is in place for southern and central Scotland from 6pm on Thursday until 3pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the warning is in place from 10am on Thursday until 6pm on Friday. Up to 3 to 4 inches of snow could fall in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures in several places fell below freezing last night, according to the Met Office. The Lairg area in northern Scotland fell to -7c.

Weather warnings have been issued across the UK.

Meteorological Administration

There were also warnings that travel could be disrupted throughout today.

Amy Shaw, national network manager for the National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring risks such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your trip in advance and prepare for the unexpected when you travel. Please allow plenty of extra time.

“So it's always important to plan your trip in advance and check the weather forecast. If weather conditions become difficult, adjust your driving habits and use extra caution.”

