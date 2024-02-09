Trump wins US Virgin Islands GOP caucuses, in first USVI pick pick





Former President Donald Trump defeated former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley by a margin of 74% to 26%, the Republican Party of the US Virgin Islands reported Thursday evening.

In a Republican presidential primary race that went from a dozen major candidates to just two before many states had a chance to weigh in, some voters and state parties argued that something in the process needed to change. Dennis Lennox, executive director of the Republican Party of the U.S. Virgin Islands, hoped the USVI's new approach — ranked-choice voting — could make a difference.

“More states absolutely should have a voice in the process, and it shouldn’t just be Iowa and New Hampshire,” Lennox said. The USVI GOP caucuses, which took place Thursday, will award four delegates.

In this system, voters select five candidates and rank them by preference. Here's how the votes will be counted: The candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated, and their supporters' votes are distributed among the remaining top four, based on voters' upcoming selections. This process of elimination and redistribution is repeated until two candidates remain, then the candidate with the most votes wins.

“We have created a fair and level playing field for each candidate,” Lennox said. “Preferential voting ensures there are no wasted votes and no spoiler candidates.”

Even if candidates who are no longer in the race were still on the ballot, as long as voters rank a candidate still in the race, their selection will count.

According to FairVote, a nonpartisan group that pushes for more states to adopt ranked-choice voting, about 5,500 voters in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary lost ballots to withdrawn candidates.

“Our system is currently broken,” said Deb Otis, director of research and policy at FairVote. “We need a system that gives voters more voice and more choice on the ballot.”

She argues that ranked-choice voting could keep more candidates in the race longer.

“Right now our system is weeding out applicants,” she said. “There's a lot of speculation about if this or that drops out, will it help this other candidate, or will it help another candidate? And candidates are kicked out before voters even vote. had their say.”

In addition to the Virgin Islands, Wyoming's Democratic primaries will use ranked choice, and Alaska and Maine already use it for primaries and general elections. Voters in both states passed initiatives to adopt ranked-choice voting for state and federal elections.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows believes this has boosted voter turnout and improved political civility in her state.

“It requires candidates to speak to a broader audience, and it makes the election not just a base turnout election, but a persuasion election where candidates really engage and try to convince voters to rank them first. But if they're not first, definitely second or third,” Bellows says.

In a general election, it could also mitigate the potential spoiler effect of an independent or third-party candidate.

But critics of ranked-choice voting believe it could skew election results and add to voter confusion.

“Rich voting makes it harder to vote and makes it harder to understand election results, and those two things, in particular, erode public confidence in the voting process,” says Jason Snead of the Honest Elections Project, a group opposed to change. Legislatures in five states, Florida, Tennessee, Idaho, Montana and South Dakota, have banned ranked-choice voting.

Historian and professor at George Washington University Matt Dallek believes it is too early to know the ultimate consequences of the reform.

“Reforms always have unintended consequences,” Professor Dallek said. “The way these things are designed doesn't mean it translates perfectly into practice, and we're still early days in the United States with the experience and ranked-choice voting.”

Still, FairVote believes the idea will gain momentum ahead of the 2028 presidential race, as more states consider the change.

“We have seen growing interest from party members and elected officials in implementing ranked-choice voting,” Otis said. “2028 could be a very busy year for candidates, perhaps from both parties.”

Voters in Nevada and Oregon will consider the issue on this year's ballot.

A growing number of cities, including New York, have also opted for grading for their local races.

