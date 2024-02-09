Britain's JET fusion reactor sets a new world record for energy output.





Inside the JET fusion reactor

euro fusion

Britain's 40-year-old nuclear fusion reactor has achieved a world record for energy output in its final run before it closes for good, scientists have announced.

Oxfordshire's Joint European Torus (JET) began operations in 1983. During operation, JET was temporarily the hottest point in the solar system, reaching temperatures of 150 million C.

The previous record for a nuclear reactor was set in 2021, when a reaction lasting 5 seconds produced 59 megajoules of thermal energy. However, in final testing in late 2023, it surpassed this by achieving a power output of 69 megajoules while remaining responsive for 5.2 seconds using just 0.2 mg of fuel.

This corresponds to a power output of 12.5 megawatts, enough to power 12,000 homes, Mikhail Maslov of the UK's Atomic Energy Agency said at a press conference on February 8.

Today's nuclear power plants rely on nuclear fission reactions, in which atoms break apart, releasing energy and smaller particles. Fusion does the opposite, compressing smaller particles into larger atoms.

Nuclear fusion can generate more energy without the radioactive waste produced by nuclear fission, but there is still no practical way to utilize this process in power plants.

JET creates helium by forging atoms of deuterium and tritium, two stable isotopes of hydrogen, in a plasma, while releasing enormous amounts of energy. This is the same reaction that powers our sun. It was a type of nuclear fusion reactor called a tokamak, which contained a donut-shaped plasma using a ring of electromagnets.

Scientists conducted the last experiment using deuterium-tritium fuel at JET in October last year, and other experiments continued until December. However, the machine is now out of commission for good and will be decommissioned for the next 16 years.

Juan Matthews of the University of Manchester, England, said the dismantlement of the JET would reveal many secrets, including how the reactor's inner walls deteriorated from contact with the plasma and whether valuable tritium worth about 30,000 per gram was embedded in the machine. . and recovery is possible. This will be important information for future research and commercial nuclear reactors.

“It’s really nice to have it gone with a little flourish,” Matthews says. “It has a noble history. It will take its time and squeeze out some more information even during the disposal period. So there is nothing to be sad about. “It’s something to celebrate.”

A larger, more modern replacement for JET, the International Fusion Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France, is nearing completion and the first tests are scheduled to begin in 2025.

Tim Luce, deputy director of the ITER construction project, said at a press conference that ITER would increase its energy output by 500 megawatts, possibly as much as 700 megawatts.

“This is what I usually call power plant scale,” he said. “They are at the lowest end of what is needed for a power generation facility. Additionally, to achieve high fusion power and gain, the time scale must be extended to at least 300 seconds, but in terms of energy production, it can be extended up to an hour. So what JET has done is exactly a scaled-down model of what we need to do in the ITER project.

Another reactor using the same design, the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) device, recently succeeded in sustaining a reaction for 30 seconds at temperatures exceeding 100 million C.

Other approaches to creating operating fusion reactors are also being pursued around the world, such as the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. It bombarded the fuel capsule with an extremely powerful laser, a process called inertial confinement fusion, and succeeded in releasing almost twice the energy put in.

