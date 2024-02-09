Iraqi army official condemns US drone strike in Baghdad against Iranian-backed militia commander: 'blatant assassination'





Iraqi officials on Thursday condemned an overnight U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian-backed militia commander suspected of leading the attack on a U.S. base in Jordan that killed three American soldiers. A spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces called the strike a “blatant assassination” and said it was an example of the destabilizing influence of American and allied troops in the country.

The US military's Central Command confirmed in a statement Wednesday that it had “conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to attacks against US service members, killing a Kata'ib Hezbollah commander responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks against American forces in Iraq. the region.”

“There is no indication of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time,” the statement said.

A car burns following what the U.S. military says was a deadly drone strike against a Kataib Hezbollah commander, in Baghdad, Iraq, February 7, 2024, in this screenshot from a video on the social networks obtained by Reuters. Social media video obtained by Reuters

Yehia Rasool, spokesperson for the commander in chief of the Iraqi armed forces, however, strongly criticized the United States, accusing them of having “carried out a blatant assassination” in Baghdad without “respect for civilian lives or international law”.

The U.S.-led international military coalition in Iraq, Rasool said, has “become a factor of instability” in the country.

The US strike is the latest in a series of retaliatory attacks against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, which have coincided with US and British strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, which have launched drones and missiles on ships in Yemen. Red Sea for weeks.

The militias and Houthis all characterize their attacks as support for the Palestinian people amid the devastating war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The United States launched its airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Friday, hitting more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the militias — or Iranian proxy groups, as the United States calls them — that the Guards support in retaliation for the deadly attack on the United States. base in Jordan.

US strikes Iraq, Syria after deadly drone attack in Jordan 03:06

Iran-backed groups have targeted US bases with an increasing number of rocket and drone attacks since the war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas' brutal terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. More than 170 attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria and Jordan have been confirmed since October 17, although most have caused little damage, and only the attack on the Tower 22 base in Jordan was deadly.

The US-led coalition in Iraq was created in 2014 to fight ISIS. The United States still has about 2,500 troops deployed in the country, with the primary mission of advising and assisting local Iraqi forces as they seek to prevent ISIS from regaining strength in the country.

Anger has risen in Baghdad over the US strikes, which the Iraqi government often describes as a violation of the country's sovereignty and a destabilization of its security.

Talks between the United States and Iraq on a possible future withdrawal of coalition forces began a few weeks ago, but after Iranian-backed militias killed American troops in Jordan, those talks ended. been interrupted. An Iraqi government official told CBS News on Thursday that Baghdad had not yet made a final decision on whether to call for a withdrawal of U.S. forces.

Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein called for a resumption of negotiations on the future of international military forces in Iraq during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this week.

But unease over the US strikes does not come only from Iraqi officials: there is also widespread and growing fury over the attacks among the Iraqi public.

People carry the coffin of a Kataib Hezbollah commander, killed in a U.S. drone strike, during the funeral in Baghdad, Iraq, February 8, 2024. Reuters/Ahmed Saad

As militia members and Iraqi government officials participated in a large funeral ceremony for the slain militia leader in Baghdad on Thursday, one of the group's commanders vowed to avenge his death. Large crowds chanted “Death to America” and other refrains commonly heard in Iran and among its supporters.

A member of the Iraqi Parliament told CBS News, on condition of anonymity, that Iran's Revolutionary Guards were directing the attacks on U.S. forces in an effort to spur the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region.

“The Iraqi government is caught in a war between the United States and Iranian proxies. [U.S.] Attacks like yesterday help these proxies put more pressure on the Iraqi government to push the international coalition out of Iraq,” the lawmaker told CBS News. “Iran needs this war expands, so it can embarrass the United States and push it out of Iraq. the region.”

The Iranian government has repeatedly denied any role in attacks carried out by groups it supports in the region, insisting they act independently.

“Regional resistance factions do not take orders from Iran, and Iran does not interfere in the resistance's decisions to support Palestine or defend itself,” ministry spokesperson said Iranian Foreign Minister, Nasser Kanaani, January 29.

Margaret Brennan contributed reporting.

More from CBS News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-drone-strike-baghdad-iran-kataib-hezbollah-iraq-army/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos