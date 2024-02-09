Trump wins Virgin Islands Republican caucus, NBC News projects





Former President Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to NBC News, continuing his dominant march toward the GOP presidential nomination.

The victory is Trump's third in as many contests after the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primaries and it inflicts another defeat on his last well-known challenger, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump is expected to recruit the four delegates the Republican National Committee plans to allocate from territory at this summer's convention in Milwaukee.

Trump celebrated the news in a message posted to his social media platform Truth Social.

Good news! As we land in Nevada, preparing to head to the Caucus, the news just broke that we overwhelmingly won the Virgin Islands Caucus, ALL delegates, with almost 75% of the vote,” he wrote . “I just called to thank those involved. . They party and have a good time. They deserve it ! This has been a great day for your favorite president, the Republican Party and democracy!

U.S. Virgin Islands GOP officials claimed they were wrongly assigned five delegates because of the date they scheduled their ranking and winner contest. But unless a vote at the convention changes the situation, the party will only recognize four delegates from the islands.

National party rules limit the ability of states and territories to hold winner-takes-all contests before mid-March. But party leaders in the U.S. Virgin Islands were eager to be ahead of the pack and worked hard to build publicity, even as Nevada's Republican caucuses later Thursday drew more attention.

Being third in the nation with an unrigged caucus using ranked-choice voting gave each candidate a fair and equal playing field and resulted in unprecedented attention for the Virgin Islands, the GOP chairman said Thursday morning of the US Virgin Islands, Gordon Ackley, in a statement. overview of the caucuses. The Virgin Islands will decide the trajectory of the Republican nomination.

Unlike the first two elections, in which polls gave Trump a significant lead, the outcome of the Virgin Islands caucuses was more uncertain.

Neither Trump nor Haley campaigned in the Virgin Islands, although Haley made several virtual appearances via video in the days and weeks leading up to the caucuses. Trump, who shot a video for voters Thursday, deployed Republican surrogates to the islands, including Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Wesley Hunt of Texas.

Henry J. Gomez

Ben Kamisar

Jake Traylor contributed.

