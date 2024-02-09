Did Trump engage in an insurrection? US Supreme Court largely ignores issue | US Supreme Court





Ultimately, the Supreme Court justices showed little interest in the finer details of constitutional law, which normally pays their salaries and which the country has obsessed over for days.

Who is an officer of the United States? Leave that aside. Should the 14th Amendment disqualifying insurrectionists from federal office apply only to office holders or can it also be deployed against candidates for office? Let's come back to it.

Even the big question of whether Donald Trump engaged in insurrection by drawing his supporters to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 barely got a glimpse of Thursday's historic proceedings. Only one of the nine justices, the liberal-leaning Ketanji Brown Jackson, asked a single question of Trump's lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, inviting him to state his position on such a controversial and hot-button issue.

No, Trump didn't, Mitchell responded predictably, in part because an insurrection had to be an organized, concerted effort to overthrow the government. Jackson responded with the forensic wit that, during his 18 months on the mahogany bench, became his trademark.

So a chaotic effort to overthrow the government is not an insurrection, she said. It was a rare moment of liberation during more than two hours of dense legal debate.

What the justices were, almost individually, keen to talk about was the consequences of their ruling, both for American democracy and for their own positions. Should they side with the Colorado Supreme Court and remove Trump from the ballot, so what?

Elena Kagan, another of the three liberal-leaning justices, wanted to know whether a Colorado victory would effectively impose that state's decision to throw Trump into the wilderness on voters in every other state. Why should a single state have the ability to make this decision not only for its own citizens but for the rest of the nation? she thinks.

Samuel Alito, one of the court's hard-right supporters, questioned whether the logic of Colorado's argument that a federal officeholder who commits insurrection should be immediately and automatically disqualified would allow officers military to stop obeying the president's orders from the Oval Office.

John Roberts, the chief justice, looked inward, wondering what the consequences would be for his own court of removing Trump from the Colorado ballot. He painted a picture of a dystopian world in which a ruling favoring Colorado would trigger a flood of partisan challenges from other states under the Insurrection Clause, each of which has standards of proof and different rules of proof.

Very quickly, a lot of states will say, regardless of the Democratic candidate, you're off the ballot, and others, for the Republican candidate, you're off the ballot, and it will come down to just a handful of States that are going to decide the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence.

Not least for Roberts himself. We will decide whether there was an insurrection when a president did something, as opposed to when someone else did something else. So what do we do?

For Roberts, this wasn't just a simple question about a possible future workload. It was much more existential than that: it was a heartfelt cry for the Court to avoid getting drawn into the thick of presidential election litigation, where only sorrow can reside.

As time passed and the arguments continued, it became clear that Roberts' pragmatic, cautious, and allergic view of future controversies was widely shared by almost all of the justices. Such uniformity of opinion raises the prospect of a rapid decision in the coming days, with a vote of 8 to 1, or even 9 to 0, being entirely possible (the only point of uncertainty being the third liberal judge, Sonia Sotomayor, who contributed small).

Such a result would make Roberts the second biggest winner of the day. He hopes that a unanimous or near-unanimous decision on such a volatile issue will help redeem the Court amid growing public skepticism over its numerous corruption scandals and blatantly right-wing partisan jurisprudence.

The chief justice is all too aware of the low esteem in which his court is already held by the American people, and he is desperate to avoid further slippage. A recent NBC News poll found that only 28 percent of respondents had a positive opinion of the judges, the lowest rating in polling history.

The biggest winner, of course, is Trump. Barring a major surprise, the court is almost certain to overturn Colorado's decision and keep the former president on the ballot. After the blows he has received on the courts in recent days, this will be a rare victory and will undoubtedly be heavily exploited.

There is another aspect to the winners and losers of Thursday's deliberations, and it is the most important of all. How does democracy come out of all this?

Brett Kavanaugh, one of three right-wing judges appointed by Trump, made clear that keeping the former president on the ballot was a victory for democracy. What about the idea that we should think about democracy and the right of the people to elect the candidates they want? Your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters, he told the attorney representing the Colorado plaintiffs, Jason Murray.

It was one of several critical comments directed at Murray from the bench. But he invoked a parting warning from the lawyer.

If Trump won in November, the question of an insurrectionist returning to the White House would not have gone away. In words that could still haunt the court, he said: I think it could come back with a vengeance.

