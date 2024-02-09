Latest Money: 'An absolute scandal': Ring Doorbell doubles price in less than two years | uk news





Why the hospitality industry is worried about new visa rules and why Britons won't be able to fill many jobs

By Ollie Cooper, Money Team

From April, the minimum salary requirement for skilled worker visas will increase by almost 50%, from 26,200 to 38,700.

Skilled work visas can last up to five years and the changes will not affect existing visa holders and will only apply to new and re-applicants.

It is part of a government plan to reduce migration by 300,000 people a year, but has faced opposition from several sectors who believe it could hinder talent and workers.

Among the most disgruntled are hospitality bosses who are still struggling to cope with post-Covid realities and rising costs.

Now they face a labor shortage. One trade body estimated that 95% of the 8,500 migrant workers recruited last year would now not be eligible for visas under the new rules.

“Around 14% of our 15,000 UK employees hold work visas and could be affected by these regulatory changes,” Conor Sheridan, founder of the Nory and Mad Egg restaurant chain, told the Money blog.

“When you add the potential job losses to a situation where there are already around 100,000 vacancies in the industry, it’s a pressure cooker situation,” he said.

“More than 70% of restaurant operators already say they do not have enough staff to meet their staffing requirements,” he added.

Can’t a UK permanent resident fill the gap?

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, told Sky News: “These changes will further reduce the pool of talent from which the entire economy can recruit and will further exacerbate the shortages facing the hotel industry.”

She said about 75% of the workforce was made up of UK residents.

“Companies have always looked to recruit primarily from within the domestic workforce, but ongoing labor shortages show that filling the entire workforce domestically is a significant challenge,” she said.

“There is a lot of domestic training, but it takes years for these people to be fully trained and enter the workforce.

“Hospitality is also sometimes a place where you need people with international expertise, such as in certain cuisines.

“We urgently need to see an immigration system that is fit for purpose and reflects the needs of both business and the labor market. The current system does not do that.”

Can companies do anything about this?

We reached out to an immigration lawyer who provided insight into how bosses might deal with the new law.

Charlotte Wills, partner at global immigration law firm Fragomen, said: “From April 2024, employers will have to impose unaffordable wage increases, exacerbating already dire shortages and undermining efforts to curb inflation. “I will,” he said.

To exacerbate the problems facing hospitality, “the latest version of the new immigration pay list is likely to include discounts to key salary thresholds for a significantly reduced number of roles”.

Companies should therefore have their say while reviewing the list as a whole, Ms Wills said.

“The sector could also look at other routes available through the immigration system, such as the Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS).

“This route also has the advantage of avoiding the often high fees associated with the employment-sponsored visa route.”

What is the government's position?

A Home Office spokesperson told Sky News: “The Prime Minister has made clear that current levels of immigration to the UK are too high.”

“We have a long-standing principle that anyone who brings dependents to the UK must be able to provide for them financially.

“Minimum income requirements ensure that families are self-sufficient rather than reliant on public funds and have the ability to integrate to play a full role in British life.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/money-latest-cheap-tips-for-keeping-house-warm-from-people-in-some-of-coldest-towns-on-earth-13040934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos