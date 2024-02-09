More snow, ice and rain expected as weather warnings continue – UK Weather LIVE





More snow, ice and rain is expected in the UK over the weekend as weather warnings remain in place for the country.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will continue across most of Scotland on Friday and Saturday, with the Met Office urging people to take caution.

Last Thursday, about 10cm of snow was recorded at the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland, and 9cm was recorded in West Yorkshire.

Dozens of schools have been forced to close due to bad weather, with several closures continuing in Yorkshire on Friday.

A total of 43.2mm of rainfall was measured in Havertonford, South Devon, almost half the average for February, and rain is expected to fall across much of the country on Friday.

Dan Stroud, Met Office operations meteorologist, said: The worst has happened, but it's not entirely clear yet. Where it snows, there is a risk of ice patches forming on the roads.

Perhaps the focus will begin to shift more towards the ice. People still need to be careful.

Key pointsView the latest updates 1707473676Advice to the elderly as the snow continues

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, urged older people to do everything they can to stay warm and safe as temperatures drop.

She said: High energy costs and food prices mean some people may feel they need to eat less and turn off the heating, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have serious health consequences. Especially if you are already unhealthy. Management of pre-existing conditions.

As we age, it becomes more difficult for our bodies to adapt to large changes in temperature. This is especially true if you are dealing with illness or mobility issues. The cold raises blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attack or stroke.

The charity offered a range of tips, including eating plenty of warm food and drink, wrapping yourself warmly outside and sleeping with windows closed at night. They also recommended keeping a close eye on older relatives, friends and neighbors.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Athena StavrouFebruary 9, 2024 10:14

1707472103Southwestern train service canceled due to flooding

Flooding has blocked all routes between Bristol Parkway and Swindon as much of England continued to face heavy rain on Friday.

National Rail said trains would be canceled, delayed or diverted until at least the end of the day, reducing services between the two stations.

There are 300 flood warnings and 84 flood alerts in place across England.

Athena StavrouFebruary 9, 2024 09:48

1707469569Latest weather photos

Heavy snow falls in Allenheads, Northumberland

(dad)

People walk their dogs in a snowy park in Buxton.

(Reuters)

People walking along Southbank in the rain, walking next to a puddle.

(EPA)

A jogger runs through the snow in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire.

(dad)

Athena StavrouFebruary 9, 2024 09:06

1707467451Today’s weather forecast

good morning. The latest weather forecast from the Met Office for Friday is as follows:

today:

Wintry showers continue across the far north, with rain and snow moving northwards across central areas during the day, mainly on the hills. Cloudy with a few showers in the south. It's mild in the south and colder elsewhere.

Tonight:

Rain and snow on the hills continues to fall across northern and eastern Scotland. Elsewhere, it will be cloudy with showers or persistent rain. Patches of fog may appear beneath the clearest spells.

Athena StavrouFebruary 9, 2024 08:30

1707466670Weather warning continued

Several weather warnings are expected to remain in place over the weekend as more rain, snow and ice are expected to wreak havoc in the UK.

Two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice will remain in place across most of Scotland until 6pm on Friday and Saturday, with the Met Office urging people to take caution.

The warning includes the potential for power outages, ice-related injuries and travel delays.

More heavy rain is expected to fall across the UK on Friday, with hundreds of flood warnings in place.

(Meteorological Administration)

Athena StavrouFebruary 9, 2024 08:17

1707462000ICYMI: The worst is set to continue as snow begins to fall across the UK.

Snow has started falling across the UK and the worst is expected to continue on Thursday, forecasters said.

Dozens of schools were closed in northern England and northern Wales and travel disruptions were expected throughout the day.

Matt MathersFebruary 9, 2024 07:00

1707458400Snow map: Winter showers are expected in the UK this week as temperatures drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius.

This map shows where snow is most likely to fall.

Matt MathersFebruary 9, 2024 06:00

1707454800World's largest offshore wind power plant delayed due to bad weather

The opening of the world's largest offshore wind farm off England's northeast coast could be delayed due to bad weather.

The wind power farm began producing electricity for the first time in October last year and is scheduled to begin commercial operation this year.

Matt MathersFebruary 9, 2024 05:00

1707451200ICYMI: Experts explain extreme weather as Britain prepares for its stormiest winter on record.

Matt MathersFebruary 9, 2024 04:00

1707447600ICYMI: The new head of the UN Meteorological Agency says global warming is accelerating.

The new director-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says the pace of human-caused climate change is accelerating and that warming has caused more Arctic cold in North America and Europe, weighing in on two issues dividing climate scientists. I said there is.

WMO Director-General Celeste Saulo told The Associated Press in her first interview since taking office last month that her agency's temperature last year was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, but the world continued to experience rising temperatures. He said that it should be maintained. We have an ambitious goal of not reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) over the long term, not just one year. We have a really worrying trend. The trend is very clear.

Matt MathersFebruary 9, 2024 03:00

