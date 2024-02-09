



Up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of England and Wales as the Met Office issues a weather warning and warns against travel. (dad)

The Arctic blast has brought snow and rain to parts of the UK, with a yellow snow and ice warning now in place.

North Wales and north-west Shropshire are under a yellow snow and ice warning, with the Met Office issuing guidance warning some rural communities may face temporary lockdowns and travel disruptions and power outages are likely.

A yellow snow warning has been issued for the southern Pennines, where up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall, while a yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

A yellow weather warning is also in place across the south, with roads and railways at risk of collapse due to heavy rain and potential flooding.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The cold for most areas off southern England will be met by moist air spreading in from the south.” Where mild air meets cold air, rain, sleet and snow can occur, with some areas at risk of 2 to 5 cm of snow, while others may see little or no snow.

5-10cm of snow is likely in higher elevations, while up to 25cm is possible in areas above 200m within the yellow warning area. Snow here can drift due to strong gales or gale-force east winds.

“As the mild air from the south gradually pushes northwards, the focus on winter risks also shifts northwards with warnings issued for Scotland.

A weather warning has been issued for most of the UK at 12:20pm (GMT-5) on Thursday 8 February 2024.

This is a weather warning as of 2:30 PM on Thursday, February 9th and 10th. (dad)

Snow and rain warnings were in place for most of England on Friday, with some remaining in Scotland on Saturday.

Temperatures expected to return to normal by the weekend at 11:55 AM (GMT-5) on Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Met Office said temperatures in northern England will return to average February temperatures by the weekend, with snow expected to fall in the Scottish Highlands.

It will start to get milder from the south from Friday, with cold air moving into the far north of Scotland.

Temperatures will get closer to average as we head into the weekend and next week. pic.twitter.com/FxGttzsjW5

Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 2024 11:30 AM GMT-5RAC provides 5 tips for driving in snow

The RAC and the Met Office have published five tips for people planning to drive when it snows.

they:

Accelerate smoothly using low revs. You may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.

You may need to leave 10 times the usual distance between your car and the car in front.

Do not brake suddenly. The wheels may lock and cause further slipping.

Be especially careful at road intersections where road markings are not visible.

Watch out for winter service vehicles spreading salt or using snow plows

Find out more about snow driving from the RAC here.

Flooding expected in York due to snow and rain Thursday 8 February 2024 11:05 AM GMT-5

Flooding is expected to occur in York after snow and rain today (Thursday, February 8), the Environment Agency has warned.

The agency expects the Ouse to begin rising tomorrow morning and be above the high end of its normal range at the Viking Recorder (1.9m) by 7pm.

This comes after flooding hit York last week in the wake of Storm Jocelyn, which saw the Ouse rise to 4.37m in the Viking Recorder.

Read the full article from York Press.

Heavy snowfall in North Yorkshire on Thursday 8 February 2024 at 10:35 AM GMT-5.

It snowed heavily in Knaresborough. (Getty)

A man is running through the snow in Knaresborough. (Getty)

Members of the public braved the show in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire. (dad)

Thursday 8 February 2024 10:15am GMT-5Northern Rail is warning passengers to take extra care.

Northern Rail has warned passengers in the Peak District and South Yorkshire to take extra care when planning their journeys.

Snow is settling in parts of our network, particularly S.Yorkshire and the Peaks.

If you are traveling, take extra care when getting on and off the train as the interior and surfaces of platforms and stations can be slippery.

Check before you travel at https://t.co/lZlsirpL6B. pic.twitter.com/9gKANhnS6q

Northern (@northernassist) February 8, 2024

At 9:50 AM (GMT-5) on Thursday 8 February 2024, the mayoral candidate's van got stuck in the snow on a dangerous road.

A North Yorkshire mayoral candidate has been forced to put his campaign on hold after his van got stuck in the snow.

Keane Duncan got into trouble while driving a van called Peggy between Lofthouse and Fearby near Masham this morning (Thursday, February 8).

Peggy was briefly stuck in the mud between Lofthouse and Fearby during today's snowy weather, the Conservative candidate told The Press.

But thanks to the heroic efforts of Lofthouse locals Stephen Rambo Ramsden and Ashley Gatecliffe, Peggy was soon pulled to safety.

Read the full article from York Press.

Thursday, February 8, 2024 9:28 AM GMT-5 Temperatures will feel below freezing due to strong winds.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in most parts of northern England will be just above -3C due to strong east winds, but in reality most will feel around -3C.

There is a clear difference in temperature today, with the southern region showing the highest temperature.

But the further north you go, the colder it will get. Especially when there is a strong east wind. pic.twitter.com/LeZjGlk2jh

Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 2024 9:05 AM GMT-5Thursday, February 8, 2024 8:45 AM GMT-5Rain, sleet and snow cover the UK.

More rain, sleet and snow is expected Thursday evening. (Meteorological Administration)

The Met Office forecast for Thursday at 6:30pm shows how much rain, sleet and snow is likely to fall in the future.

Severe Weather Warning moving northwards from 8:25am GMT-5Met Office on Thursday 8 February 2024.

The Met Office said rain, sleet and snow were moving northwards throughout the day and yellow and amber warnings were in place.

Rain, sleet and snow continue to slowly push north starting this afternoon, followed by a second round of rain.

Ahead of this, clear weather and wintry showers are expected in the North Island.

Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/s9M0KrZGua

Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2024

Thursday, February 8, 2024 8:05 AM GMT-5People come out to shovel snow

A man shovels snow from a road in Derbyshire. (SWNS)

Buxton, in the Peak District, has been hit hard by snow and this man has taken it upon himself to help clear the roads as much as possible.

Thursday, February 8, 2024 7:45 AM GMT-5Dozens of schools to close

Dozens of schools across the country were closed Thursday due to bad weather. The majority of over 72 primary schools and several secondary schools are located in Flintshire, Wales. Closures were also reported in the Peak District, Bradford, Kirklees, Derbyshire and the southern Pennines. Up to 25cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of England and Wales on Thursday, with a yellow weather warning in place across Wales and the Pennines.

For a full list of school closure dates, visit The Express.

Thursday 8 February 2024, 7:25 AM (GMT-5) Millions of drivers will still get behind the wheel despite heavy snowfall.

Almost two in five (39%) drivers will still get behind the wheel regardless of the amount of snow on the roads, according to a new study.

The RAC, which commissioned the inquiry, warned that driving in bad weather poses significant risks.

In a survey of 2,300 drivers, about 29% of respondents admitted that they get scared when they lose control of their vehicle in the snow.

Read the full article from PA Media.

Thursday 8 February 2024 7:05am GMT-5Derbyshire Council is monitoring the situation.

With heavy snow falling in the Peak District, Derbyshire County Council said it was activating gritters where needed.

As snow piles up on the highland routes in the Peak District, our gritty drivers are monitoring the conditions and nicking where necessary. pic.twitter.com/ciubapdgAd

Derbyshire CC (@Derbyshirecc) February 8, 2024

6:45 AM GMT-5, Thursday 8 February 2024 (GMT-5) Met Office says the worst is yet to come.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said the worst of the snowfall was expected to continue as the blizzard continued to build up. He told the PA news agency: The worst of the snow will come later today. We are more likely to see accumulations this morning and afternoon. The snow risk tomorrow is moving much further north, and it will be a slightly drier day.

View from the Peak District at 6:25 AM (GMT-5A) on Thursday 8 February 2024.

A view of Buxton Pavilion Gardens in the Peak District after it started snowing this morning. An amber warning has been issued for the area and snow is expected to continue to fall until late afternoon.

Thursday 8 February 2024 6:05 AM (GMT-5) Drivers should drive cautiously on icy roads.

A car passes on an icy road in Worrall, South Yorkshire. (dad)

With snow currently piling up on the ground in Worrall, South Yorkshire, a driver tries to drive across an icy road.

Flood warning issued for parts of Bucks after heavy rainfall at 05:45 GMT-5 on Thursday 8 Feb 2024.

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Buckinghamshire after overnight rain.

The Environment Agency warned Buckinghamshire residents of the risk of flooding in the county today (February 8) after overnight rain caused river levels to rise.

Flood warnings are in place for the River Thame and Chalgrove Brook in Buckinghamshire, and flooding is expected for low lying land and roads in the Aylesbury area.

Read the full story at Bucks Free Press.

