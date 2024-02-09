Pharmaceutical CEOs Questioned on High US Drug Prices: Shots





Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, pressed executives from Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and Johnson & Johnson about the prices they charge for drugs in the United States. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images .

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sparks flew on Capitol Hill Thursday as the CEOs of three pharmaceutical companies faced questions from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on why drug prices are so high higher in the United States than in the rest of the world.

Executives from Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Merck spent nearly three hours before the committee discussing pricing practices and how the companies spend their money.

“We are all aware of the many important life-saving medicines that your companies have produced,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, R-Vermont Independent and chairman of the committee, visibly subdued. “This is extremely important. But as you all know, these drugs do nothing for those who can't afford them.”

Merck's cancer drug Keytruda costs $100,000 more in the United States than in France, according to a committee analysis. Bristol Myers Squibb's anticoagulant Eliquis costs almost 10 times more in the United States than in Germany. Johnson & Johnson's arthritis drug Stelara costs five times more in the United States than in Japan.

Patients turn to GoFundMe

The leaders made familiar arguments that the United States pays more for drugs but also gets new drugs faster. Drugmakers also said that middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, capture a large share of list prices.

“Their bargaining power has increased dramatically,” said Robert Davis, CEO of Merck. “By contracting with them, Merck continues to be under increasing pressure to offer even greater discounts. And the gap between list price and net price continues to grow, and patients are not benefiting from the deep discounts we are giving. “

However, lawmakers were prepared and often countered, for example, that even though drugs are taking longer to reach the market in, say, Japan and Canada, this has not harmed people's life expectancy. those countries. In fact, Japanese and Canadians live longer on average than in the United States.

Sanders asked Merck's Davis if he had ever searched GoFundMe to see if anyone was trying to raise money to pay for Keytruda. He said no. Sanders said his team did it.

“We found over 500 stories of people trying to raise money to fund their cancer treatments,” he said. “And one of those stories is about a woman named Rebecca, a Nebraska schoolgirl with two children who died of cancer after creating a GoFundMe page because she couldn't afford to pay for it. Keytruda. Rebecca had raised $4,000 on her GoFundMe page, but said the cost of Keytruda in cancer treatment was $25,000 for an infusion every three weeks.”

Behind the scenes drama

The CEOs of Merck and Johnson & Johnson initially declined to testify. Sanders said they told his team they didn't have the expertise to talk about drug prices.

“Merck has gone so far as to tell our people that their CEO is a tax lawyer who is not an expert on prescription drug pricing,” Sanders told reporters Jan. 25, calling the reasons given by the companies for refusing to testify to “laughable, even absurd” matters. “

The committee was about to vote on subpoenaing the CEOs when they agreed to voluntarily testify.

The trade group PhRMA, which stands for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, emailed a preemptive statement Wednesday that comparing drug prices in the United States with those abroad doesn't tell the whole story. The trade group said new drugs are launched earlier in the United States than in the rest of the world, giving Americans faster access. He also pointed to other high health care spending and PBMs.

“Allowing foreign governments to influence U.S. prices will not fix the U.S. health care system,” PhRMA wrote.

A Senate report documents the financial choices of pharmaceutical laboratories

Earlier this week, the HELP Committee released a report revealing that Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Merck spend more on executive compensation, stock buybacks and dividends than on research and development.

“In other words, these companies are spending more to enrich their own shareholders and CEOs than to find new cures and new treatments,” Sanders reiterated in his opening statement at the hearing. “Now the average American who hears all this asks a very simple question. How does all this happen?”

The report shows that these companies make more money selling their popular drugs in the United States than selling them in the rest of the world combined. The report also finds that although prices of some drugs are increasing in the United States, they are falling or remaining stable elsewhere.

